Burn permits will not be available until Oct. 1, said Franklin County Fire Marshall Matt Gleed.
"Most places around us have a burn season. You have to get a permit during burn season. Outside of burn season, you can not get a permit. There won't be any permits issued from June 1 - Sept. 30.
Burn permits will be available and are required from Oct. 1-May 31. There is no charge for them. The Franklin County Fire District now has the capability to offer those permits online, and will do so when the season permits. It can be reached at franklincountyfiredistrict.com. A link is also available not the district's Facebook page.
Burn permits are not required for recreational fires - those that are in a fire pit, and flame lengths are no taller than 3-5 feet, Gleed said. "A 10-foot pile of dead trees is not a recreational fire."
Other considerations are:
- Permit holders are required to notify the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department before conducting your burn. (208)-852-1234 option 2.
- Permits are NOT required for cooking, small recreational fires, or outdoor fireplaces.
- Permits are required for each address where burning occurs.
- Burn permits are good for seven days and must be renewed after the initial permit is issued.
- Holders are responsible for their fire and the smoke that it produces.
- Smoke that becomes offensive to neighbors will be extinguished at the discretion of the Fire District.
By accepting a permit, holders agree to the following requirements:
- No burning shall be conducted before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m.
- Fires will be out at dark.
- Fires will be attended by the permittee, or other competent person(s) acting for the permittee and shall not be permitted to smolder, give off heavy offensive smoke, flying embers, noxious odors, or otherwise create a nuisance in the neighborhood.
- Materials that are allowed to be burned under this permit are weeds, garden and tree trimmings, branches, irrigation ditches, fence rows and clean untreated wood and shall not contain bones, rags, rubber, petroleum products, plastics, asphalt or composition roofing, tar, tar paper, paints, or be too wet or compact to burn freely.
- The person(s) to whom this permit is issued, shall be responsible for such fire and the observance of the above conditions. Violation of, or failure to observe any of said conditions by the permittee, or by any other person acting under this permit, shall be a violation of the International Fire Code resulting in potential penalties.
- Permitted fires shall NOT be conducted when atmospheric conditions are not conducive to safe burning. Example: Windy conditions, approaching storm fronts or when air quality restrictions are in effect. Restrictions can be found at the following link. www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Forecast?siteId=18. Also at www.idahofireinfo.blm.gov/east/ to get the latest fire danger rating.
Persons participating in permitted burn activities do so at their own risk and may be held responsible for any damage caused by the fire or smoke and the cost of suppression should the fire escape the control of the permittee.