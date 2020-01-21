The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality for Jan. 21, until 11 a.m. Jan. 22.. Due to a stagnant atmosphere and elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur, BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the MODERATE category and is forecast to approach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. A high pressure system has moved into the area. This high pressure system will cause deteriorating air quality as the pollutant levels rise. A weak storm system moving into the area tonight may help scour out some of the air pollution however high pressure is expected to return for the later this week. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions
When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons* may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.
Woodstove Burning Restrictions
Residential wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.
Outdoor Burning Restrictions
All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances.
