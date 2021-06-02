The Idaho Association of Counties selected Selyce Burnett as one of the seven recipients of the $1000 IAC Scholarship and was presented the award at the Franklin County Commissioners meeting on May 24 by Boyd Burbank. She will be using the scholarship at Southern Utah University in Cedar City where she will be an ambassador for recruiting as she attends school.
IAC has been giving scholarships to children of county employees and to the children or grandchildren of county elected officials for 18 years. County elected officials and employees contribute annually to the IAC scholarship fund through personal donations and other fundraising efforts such as auctions.
With the extraordinary efforts of the county elected officials, employees and corporate sponsors, the IAC Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of 136 individual scholarships since 2003. This year’s final selection was made from a pool of 53 applicants.