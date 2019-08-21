Wednesday, August 27 from 12 — 1 p.m. Larsen-Sant Library.
Rural businesses can learn how to leverage their websites to strengthen reputation and grow at the Larsen-Sant Library on Wed., Aug. 27, from 12-1 p.m.
This one-hour free seminar will share ideas for improving a business website’s ability to attract customers (SEO), help them understand their business, and turn visits into sales. It is being presented by the Southeast Idaho Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in partnership with the Larsen-Sant Library and Kathy Ray of the 4-CASI Economic Development. For more information call 208-282-4402 for questions.
The Small Business Development Center is tax-payer funded to provide low cost training no-cost consulting to accelerate the growth of small Idaho businesses. www.sbdcidaho.org