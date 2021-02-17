The Business Professionals of America chapters at Preston High School and West Side High School placed high at the BPA Regional Competition in January.
Nine students from Preston High participated. “We had students place within the top three in all seven events,” said advisor, Maureen Larsen.
In the Fundamental Accounting Event, Landon Bostwick took first place, followed by Tyler Garcia in second place, Caigun Keller in third, Hannah Vandygriff in fourth, Taylor Cazier in fifth and Jackson Bell in sixth.
In the Advanced Accounting Event, Arturo Delgado took first place.
Bostwick also took first place in the Payroll Accounting Event and Financial Math and Analysis Concepts Event. Stirling Banks placed third in the math and analysis event. He also placed fourth in the Intermediate Word Processing Event and fourth in the Graphic Design Promotion Event. Tyler Garcia won the graphic design contest.
Estee Hull took third in the Prepared Speech Event.
Bostwick, Garcia, Keller, Delgado and Banks will be competing virtually at BPA’s State Leadership Conference March 9-12.
“This was the first time competing for every student except Arturo, and he competed in a new event this year. The students did a fantastic job and represented Preston High School exceptionally,” said Larsen. “I enjoy working with the students and am excited for the upcoming State Leadership Conference.”
Nineteen students from West Side High School participated in the regional competition. “While there is never an overall winner of the entire competition, our team did very well and took first in several categories,” said Landon Smith, West Side High School BPA Advisor. Participants ranking 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in their event are invited to compete at the State competition to be held in March.
Students who ranked in first place are: Samuel Beutler in Business Meeting Management and Marketing Management in Human Resource; Drake Buttars in Server Admin Using Microsoft/MTA NF; Travvon Dahle in Video Production; Justin Egley in Computer Animation Team; Lincoln Henderson in Video Production; Parker Henderson Digital Marketing concepts; Matthew Housley in Computer Animation Team; Nathan Housley in JAVA Programming and Information Technology Concepts; Jack Olson in Video Production; Carey Sant in Computer Animation Team; Ismael Santos in Legal Office Procedures; Trey Smith in Integrated Office application/MOS Power Point 2013, and Brennon Winward in Computer Security/MTA Security Fundamentals.
Second Place winners are: Samuel Beutler in Payroll Accounting and Financial Math and Analysis; Justin Egley in Computer Modeling; Nathan Housley in PC Serving and Troubleshooting/MTA Windows OS Fundamentals; Trey Smith in Graphic Design Promotion.
Third Place winners are: Samuel Beutler in Human Resource Management; Elizabeth Gudmundsen in Extemporaneous Speech; Jake Lowe in Presentation Management Individual; Tanner Nance in PC Serving and Troubleshooting/MTA Windows OS Fundamentals; Spencer Patten in Payroll Accounting; Ismael Santos in Business Law and Ethics, and Trey Smith in Administrative Support Concepts and Information Technology Concepts.