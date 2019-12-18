Dear Editor,
Thanks to the Todd and Teresa Lundahl family and employees for helping pack and pass out food boxes through the food pantry.
Advertisement
Steve Aust, the director of the Preston Food Pantry, oversees this high endeavor. The Fox Pest Control gave financial help. It is a community project that helps the community, serving over 130 families.
May activities see that most families are able to enjoy the holiday season. The angle tree project at True Value, Big J's and West Side High School, and the Elks Club's Christmas boxes serve a huge number of families also.
The Preston Citizen Dec. 4, listed many business that contributed to the Christmas Spirit.
Thanks to all of you,
Douglas and Sandra Webb