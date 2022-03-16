...A BAND OF MODERATE SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH ROCKLAND TOWARD LAVA
HOT SPRINGS...
At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located
near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through
400 AM MDT.
Locations impacted include...
Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock
Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir
and Dayton.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors,
consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling
along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when
showers move through.
BYU's 'Noteworthy' to perform at Gem Valley center in Grace
Gem Valley Performing Arts Center, 704 S. Main St., Grace, Idaho will host the BYU female a cappella group "Noteworthy" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. Tickets will be available at the door or online at www.gemvalleypac.ludus.com.
The cost for this show will be $15 for Adults and $10 for Kids (11 under). For more information, call Gem Valley Performing Arts Center at (208) 547-7475.
"Noteworthy," BYU’s top female a cappella ensemble, delivers a power-packed concert that combines vocalbpercussion, humor, and a tight harmony. Noteworthy has appeared on NBC’s hit television show, e Sing-O, and was crowned the International Championship of Collegiate A Capella (ICCA) champion in 2007. Noteworthy’s varied repertoire includes everything: rock, pop, country, jazz, R&B, spiritual, and other musical styles, which make them a crowd favorite.