Gem Valley Performing Arts Center, 704 S. Main St., Grace, Idaho will host the BYU female a cappella group "Noteworthy" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. Tickets will be available at the door or online at www.gemvalleypac.ludus.com.

The cost for this show will be $15 for Adults and $10 for Kids (11 under). For more information, call Gem Valley Performing Arts Center at (208) 547-7475.

"Noteworthy," BYU’s top female a cappella ensemble, delivers a power-packed concert that combines vocalbpercussion, humor, and a tight harmony. Noteworthy has appeared on NBC’s hit television show, e Sing-O, and was crowned the International Championship of Collegiate A Capella (ICCA) champion in 2007. Noteworthy’s varied repertoire includes everything: rock, pop, country, jazz, R&B, spiritual, and other musical styles, which make them a crowd favorite.

