From left: Cody Swainston – Preston Area Chamber of Commerce, Bailey Lewis – Personal Banker / Teller – Cache Valley Bank, Caitlin Schmidt – Preston Area Chamber of Commerce, Jed Palmer – Mortgage Loan Officer – Cache Valley Bank, George Daines – Chairman & CEO – Cache Valley Bank, Mike Lemon – Chief Financial Officer – Cache Valley Bank, Larry Stokes – Owner – Stokes Market, Scott & Kris Beckstead – Vice Chairman – Cache Valley Bank, Sid Beckstead – Relationship Manager – Cache Valley Bank, Darren Cole – Senior Vice President – Cache Valley Bank, Lance Zollinger – President – Cache Valley Bank, Kristen Kofoed – Teller – Cache Valley Bank
Cache Valley Bank had a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 22 for their new location in Stokes Marketplace which has been operating since November 2021.
The event featured a pulled pork lunch catered by Stokes and raffles for a variety of prizes including rodeo tickets.
A pavilion was set up in the Stokes parking lot south of the bank entrance and lunch was served to all who came by.
This is Cache Valley Bank’s first location outside of Utah and 18th branch. Property has been purchased for the Preston branch but until the building is built, they will operate out of the location inside Stokes.
“Linden Beckstead was one of the original founders of Cache Valley Bank in Logan over 40 years ago,” said Lance Zollinger, President of Cache Valley Bank when asked about the decision to open a Preston branch. “He and his wife, Ann, were long-time residents of Whitney, and always significant contributors of support and strength to Franklin County. Scott and Kris Beckstead have continued that legacy and remain deeply engaged in the ownership and strategic direction of Cache Valley Bank. As we’ve grown in recent years throughout Utah and the Cache Valley, we were convinced that the Bank’s much-needed community banking philosophy was needed in Idaho, specifically Preston.”
The bank feels there is a bright future in Preston for all their services and had a number of customers from the area even before the branch opened.
“Over the years, we had already established a strong lending presence in Idaho,” Zollinger said. “We plan to continue growing our loan portfolio with the commercial businesses, farms, and ranches in Franklin and the surrounding counties. We are now seeing even more rapid growth in our cash management/deposit services as well. The community has welcomed us with open arms and for that, we are grateful.”
The $3 billion community bank has 21 branches throughout Utah and now Idaho. Cache Valley Bank employs 10 residents of Franklin County, “most of whom spend time in our new Preston branch to offer our community lending and cash management services to the people here. We plan to maintain and grow our service to this community for many years to come,” Zollinger said.