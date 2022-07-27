Support Local Journalism

Cache Valley Bank had a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 22 for their new location in Stokes Marketplace which has been operating since November 2021.

The event featured a pulled pork lunch catered by Stokes and raffles for a variety of prizes including rodeo tickets.

