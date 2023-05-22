...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1119 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Carson Pate participates in a tomahawk-throwing competition at the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous in 2020.
Cache Valley’s Mountain Man Rendezvous will be held Memorial Day weekend this Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 29 at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville.
Become a Mountain Man with a skill demonstration. Come and listen to instructions and demonstrations on primitive skills, such as flint and steel fire starting, flint knapping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leather working, history of the mountain man and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.