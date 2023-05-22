Mountain man rendezvous 2020

Carson Pate participates in a tomahawk-throwing competition at the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous in 2020.

 Herald Journal file photo

Cache Valley’s Mountain Man Rendezvous will be held Memorial Day weekend this Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 29 at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville.

Become a Mountain Man with a skill demonstration. Come and listen to instructions and demonstrations on primitive skills, such as flint and steel fire starting, flint knapping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leather working, history of the mountain man and more.


