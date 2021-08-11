Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a Total Net Tournament last week. The low net team was a tie between the teams of Stan Cahoon/Don Newbold and Bob Kent/Rick Theurer with scores of 71 each. In the optional games gross division, Brandon Harris was low with a 36. Owen Pearson was second with a 37, and Mike Cunningham, Darin Hess, and Bill Nash were third with 38's. In the net division, Don Newbold was first with a 32. Bob Kent finished second with a 34, and Kent Larsen, Brandon Harris, and Owen Pearson finished tied for third with 36's. Skins were won by Bob Wright, Brandon Harris, and Eric Hunn.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Stableford tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Nick Anderson finished first with 14 points. Dean Blaisdell was second with 10 points. Craig Allen was third with 7 points, and Craig Buttars and Vic Pearson were tied for fourth with 6 points. Channing Hemsley was 6th with 5 points. In the Second Flight, Richard Westerberg finished first with 15 points. Cody Griffeth was second with 9 points, Mike Anderson was third with 6 points. Bary Hawkes, Kevin Bybee, and Pam Anderson tied for fourth with 5 points each. Skins were won by Nick Anderson, Chad Christensen, Sawyer Jensen, Vic Pearson, Mike Anderson, Richard Westerberg, and Steve Westerberg.