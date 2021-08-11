Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library
n Wednesdays
Summer Lunch/Library book giveaway, story reading time, noon — 1 p.m., at Preston High lunchroom, June 16-July 29
n Fridays
Preston DUP Museum, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Thursday, Aug. 12
Rep. Chad Christensen to speak at John Birch Society Meeting, 7 p.m., 51 W. Oneida, Preston
n Sunday, Aug. 15
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
n Aug. 16-21
Franklin County Fair
n Monday, Aug. 23
First Day of School, Preston & West Side school districts
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.
Aug 13: Roast beef chunks w/mushrooms & onion, au gratin potatoes, sunshine salad, roll, dessert, drink. Aug. 16: Beef burritos, beets, mixed fresh fruit, dessert, drink. Aug. 18: Chicken nuggets, tossed green salad, banana, roll, dessert, drink.