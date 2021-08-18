Support Local Journalism

n Tuesdays

Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station

Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library

n Fridays

Preston DUP Museum, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida

n Aug. 18

Bloomfest Pageant, 6 p.m., Robinson Building

n Aug. 91

Barrel racing, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds

Aug. 20

4-H Dutch oven Cook-off, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds

Market Animal Sale, 4:30 p.m. Fair Grounds

Ninja Warrior Competition, 7 p.m., Fair grounds

n Aug. 21

Elks breakfast, 7 a.m., fairgrounds

Baby contest, 9 a.m., Robinson Building

Fix scramble, 3:30 p.m., Fairgrounds

Mini-ex Rodeo, 6:30 p.m, Fairgrounds

Bull Bonanza, 8 p.m. Fair Grounds

n Sunday, Aug. 22

Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net

n Monday, Aug. 23

First Day of School, Preston & West Side school districts

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.

Aug 20: Pork tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, fruit salad, roll, dessert, drink. Aug. 23: Ham & noodle casserole, cooked cabbage, grapes, bread, dessert, drink. Aug. 25: Mock chicken almond casserole, green beans, kiwi slices, roll, dessert, drink.

