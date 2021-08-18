Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library
n Fridays
Preston DUP Museum, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Aug. 18
Bloomfest Pageant, 6 p.m., Robinson Building
n Aug. 91
Barrel racing, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds
n Aug. 20
4-H Dutch oven Cook-off, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds
Market Animal Sale, 4:30 p.m. Fair Grounds
Ninja Warrior Competition, 7 p.m., Fair grounds
n Aug. 21
Elks breakfast, 7 a.m., fairgrounds
Baby contest, 9 a.m., Robinson Building
Fix scramble, 3:30 p.m., Fairgrounds
Mini-ex Rodeo, 6:30 p.m, Fairgrounds
Bull Bonanza, 8 p.m. Fair Grounds
n Sunday, Aug. 22
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
n Monday, Aug. 23
First Day of School, Preston & West Side school districts
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.
Aug 20: Pork tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, fruit salad, roll, dessert, drink. Aug. 23: Ham & noodle casserole, cooked cabbage, grapes, bread, dessert, drink. Aug. 25: Mock chicken almond casserole, green beans, kiwi slices, roll, dessert, drink.