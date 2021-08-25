Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library
n Fridays
Preston DUP Museum, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Sunday, Aug. 29
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
n Saturday, Sept. 11
Patriot’s Day Memorial, 9 a.m., Preston City Park.
n Sunday, Sept. 12
Face to Face broadcast by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4 p.m. titled “Ask, Seek, Knock” on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Latter-day Saints Channel and other digital channels.
n Monday, Sept. 13
”Quick tips for successful searching on Google”by Gayle Porter via Zoom, at 10:30 a.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.
Aug 27: Taco salad, cottage cheese w/Jell-o & fruit, dessert, drink. Aug. 30: Tin foil dinners, cottage cheese w/Jell-o & fruit, roll, dessert, drink. Sept. 1: Egg rolls w/rice, asian salad, banana, dessert, drink.