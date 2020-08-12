n Wed-Fri, Aug. 12-14
Larsen-Sant Library weekly Story Walk features “Interrupting Chicken” by David Ezra Stein (2016)
n Thursday
4-H and FFA Market animal shows, Franklin County Fairgrounds
n Friday, Aug. 14
Market Animal Sale, Franklin County Fairgrounds
n Sunday, August 16
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held on a limited basis in church, and in members’ homes according to stake guidelines.
Grace Fellowship Church worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service continues to be canceled until further notice. To receive weekly Biblical messages, contact Pastor Noel Allen at utahnoel@gmail,.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass, call 208 547-3200 to see if they are gathering, 302 East Oneida, Preston.
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
n Monday, Aug. 17
Hank Smith, 7 p.m. Dahle Auditorium, Dayton
n Thursday, Aug. 20
First day of School, West Side School District
n Monday, Aug. 24
First day of School, Preston School District
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages, take-out/delivery only
Friday, Aug. 14: Lil Cheddar meatloaf, peas-N-potatoes, fruit, roll, dessert, drink. Monday, Aug. 17: easy beef burrito, vegetable, fresh fruit, dessert, drink. Wednesday, Aug. 19: mock chicken almond, broccoli, snicker apple salad, roll, dessert, drink.
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com