n TUESDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n WEDNESDAYS

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n THURSDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building

n FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n WEDNESDAY, December 1

Library opens at 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Board Meeting

North Pole at the Library: Write a letter to Santa

Quilters Anonymous, 9 a.m., Franklin City Hall

n THURSDAY, December 2

Family Tree LESSON 3, 7:30 p.m.

“Duplicate, Merge Temple Names, Searching for Family Jumping into Your Tree”

n SUNDAY, December 5

Elks Lodge Annual Memorial Service, 1 p.m. Preston Elks Lodge, 1229 North 800 East.

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail,.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The First Presidency Christmas Devotional will be broadcast on Sunday, December 5, 6 p.m. Christmas messages by General Authorities of the Church, music by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. Watch the Devotional live or on-demand.

Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

n SUNDAY, Dec. 12

Rotary Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dahle Fine Arts Center, Dayton

n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU

OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Dec. 1: Chicken bacon wraps, peaches, dessert, drink. Dec. 3: Taco salad, raspberry vanilla jello salad, roll, dessert, drink. Dec. 6: Cheeseburgers, macaroni salad, mixed fruit salad, dessert, drink.

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net

