n Tuesdays
Larsen Sant Library Virtual BFF Club Meeting, after school, on the library Facebook page
n Thursdays
Pre-School Virtual Story Time, noon, Library Facebook page
n Thursday, Dec. 24
“Christmas Eve Open House of Prayer,” 6-8 p.m. Grace Fellowship Church
n Sunday, Dec. 27
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and in homes and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Social distancing is observed. Children’s Church packets are available. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: There will be no church services today. Church services will begin again on January 3, 2021. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com.
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, no dine-in at this time
Friday, Dec. 25: CLOSED Monday, Dec. 28: Chicken & dumplings, carrot & raisin salad, Jell-O w/fruit, string cheese, dessert and milk. Wednesday, Dec. 30: Ham & noodle casserole, brussel sprouts, apricots, roll, dessert and milk.
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com