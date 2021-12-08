Support Local Journalism

n TUESDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n WEDNESDAYS

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n THURSDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building

n FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n WEDNESDAY, December 8

North Pole at the Library: Write a letter to Santa

n SUNDAY, December 12

Rotary Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dahle Fine Arts Center, Dayton, Idaho

n SUNDAY, December 12

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

• Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.

• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

• Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail,.com

n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU

OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Dec. 8: Clam chowder and fish sandwich, grapes, dessert, drink. Dec. 10: Sour Cream Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, blueberry Jell-O salad, roll, dessert, drink. Dec. 13: Mock chicken almond casserole, broccoli, banana, roll, dessert, drink

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or email Intent902@comcast.net

