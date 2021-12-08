Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
n FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n WEDNESDAY, December 8
North Pole at the Library: Write a letter to Santa
n SUNDAY, December 12
Story continues below video
Rotary Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dahle Fine Arts Center, Dayton, Idaho
n SUNDAY, December 12
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
• Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
• Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail,.com
n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU
OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN