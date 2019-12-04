n Mondays
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Thursday, Dec. 5
Remember Me Memorial, 7 p.m., Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston
n Saturday, Dec. 7
Rising Stars annual Christmas Concert, 4:30 p.m. Preston High School Auditorium, under the direction of Tina Fryar. Free to the public.
n Sunday, Dec. 8
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Meetings in several locations in Franklin County at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. First Presidency Devotional broadcast at 6 p.m.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com.
n Friday, Dec. 13
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 7 p.m., Worm Creek Opera House
n Saturday, Dec. 14
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 7 p.m., Worm Creek Opera House
n Monday, Dec. 16
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 7 p.m., Worm Creek Opera House
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
Friday Dec. 6: Unavailable at press time. Monday Dec. 9: Chicken noodle soup, Egg salad sandwich, Fruit, Whole wheat bread, Dessert, Milk. Wednesday Dec. 11: Chef Salad, w/ Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, ½ Egg, Fruit, Rolls, Dessert, Milk.
