Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices

BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.

n 1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n 2nd Tuesdays

VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge

n Wednesdays

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n Fridays

Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Thursday, Dec. 5

Remember Me Memorial, 7 p.m., Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston

n Saturday, Dec. 7

Rising Stars annual Christmas Concert, 4:30 p.m. Preston High School Auditorium, under the direction of Tina Fryar. Free to the public.

n Sunday, Dec. 8

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Meetings in several locations in Franklin County at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. First Presidency Devotional broadcast at 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston.

n Friday, Dec. 13

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 7 p.m., Worm Creek Opera House

n Saturday, Dec. 14

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 7 p.m., Worm Creek Opera House

n Monday, Dec. 16

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 7 p.m., Worm Creek Opera House

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

Friday Dec. 6: Unavailable at press time. Monday Dec. 9: Chicken noodle soup, Egg salad sandwich, Fruit, Whole wheat bread, Dessert, Milk. Wednesday Dec. 11: Chef Salad, w/ Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, ½ Egg, Fruit, Rolls, Dessert, Milk.

