n Mondays
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Winder Ward Humanitarian Group meets, 11 a.m — 3 pm., Winder Ward building. Light luncheon served.
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Sunday, Feb. 23
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m., by Pastor Noel Adams, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward, 12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston. Also, today, Pres. Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Kristen Oaks, will share with youth via Face-to-Face broadcast at 4 p.m., ideas about how to be successful in becoming more like Christ through the inspired Children and Youth effort.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net.
n Wednesday, Feb. 26
Congress: How It Worked & Why It Doesn’t discussion, 7-8 p.m., 561 W. Oneida, Preston.
n Thursday, Feb. 27
Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History book signing, 6-8 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Preston
n Wednesday, March 4
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 4-6 p.m., Oakwood Elementary Cafeteria. Public invited
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
Friday Feb. 21: Meatballs, baked potato, vegetable, Ramen noodle salad, five prunes, dessert, milk. Monday Feb. 24: Turkey supreme dressing, green beans, green salad, grapes, roll, dessert, milk. Wednesday Feb. 26: Chili with cheese, carrot and celery sticks, fruit, roll, dessert, milk.
