n Mondays

Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices

BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.

n 1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n 2nd Tuesdays

VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge

n Wednesdays

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n Fridays

Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Sunday, Jan. 26

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston.

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.

To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com.

n Wednesday, Jan. 29

Bear River Massacre Memorial, 11 a.m., DUP Monument on HWY 91 near massacre site.

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

Friday Jan. 24: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit salad, rolls, dessert, milk. Monday Jan. 27: Biscuits and gravy, hash brown, fruit, dessert, milk. Wednesday Jan. 29: Cold cuts with cheese, lettuce, tomato, cottage cheese with pears, fruit, whole wheat bread, dessert, milk.

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.