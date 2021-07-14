n Tuesdays
Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station
Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, now in person, at the library
n Wednesdays
Preston Summer Lunch/Library book giveaway, story reading time, noon — 1 p.m., at Preston High lunchroom, June 16-July 29
n Fridays
Preston DUP Museum open, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Saturdays
Preston DUP Museum open, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Thursday, July 15
Community Blood Drive, Preston North Stake Center, noon — 6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome before 5 p.m.
“Support Your Local Sheriff” free Flic-nic featuring James Garner, 8:30 p.m., lawn of Oneida Stake Academy building, 90 E. Oneida
Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, at Island Bowl & Grill, $5, noon.
n Saturday, July 17
Packer Family Party, Franklin Park
n Sunday, July 18
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.
July 16: Sour cream chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, ambrosia salad, roll, dessert, drink. July 19: Cheeseburger, macaroni salad, strawberry yogurt, roll, dessert, drink. July 21: Mock chicken almond, broccoli & cauliflower, fruit salad, bread, dessert, drink.
