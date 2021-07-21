Support Local Journalism

n Tuesdays

Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station

Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library

n Wednesdays

Summer Lunch/Library book giveaway, story reading time, noon — 1 p.m., at Preston High lunchroom, June 16-July 29

n Fridays

Preston DUP Museum, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida

n Friday, July 23

Rotary Club Pioneer Day Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Preston

n Saturday, July 24

Pioneer Day Celebration, all-day, Weston

DUP Living History Day, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., DUP Museum, Preston

n Sunday, July 25

Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net

n July 29-31

That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Days, Parade at 6:30 p.m. Rodeo at 8:30 p.m.

n Thursday, Aug. 5

“Mulan” free Flic-nic, 8:30 p.m., 90 E. Oneida, Preston

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.

July 23: BBQ spareribs, baked potato, pistachio fluff salad, roll, dessert, drink. July 26: Roast beef sandwich w/au jus, potato chips, raspberry vanilla Jell-O fluff salad, roll, dessert, drink. July 28: Chicken pot pies, carrot & raisin salad, orange, roll, dessert, drink.

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com

