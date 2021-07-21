Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library
n Wednesdays
Summer Lunch/Library book giveaway, story reading time, noon — 1 p.m., at Preston High lunchroom, June 16-July 29
n Fridays
Preston DUP Museum, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Friday, July 23
Rotary Club Pioneer Day Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Preston
n Saturday, July 24
Pioneer Day Celebration, all-day, Weston
DUP Living History Day, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., DUP Museum, Preston
n Sunday, July 25
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
n July 29-31
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Days, Parade at 6:30 p.m. Rodeo at 8:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Aug. 5
“Mulan” free Flic-nic, 8:30 p.m., 90 E. Oneida, Preston
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.