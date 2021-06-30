n Tuesdays
Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station
Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, now in person, at the library
n Wednesdays
Preston Summer Lunch/Library book giveaway, story reading time, noon — 1 p.m., at Preston High lunchroom, June 16-July 29
n Fridays
Preston DUP Museum open, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Saturdays
Preston DUP Museum open, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., East Oneida
n Thursday, July 1
Flic-nic, Benson Park, 8:30 p.m., for live music, dusk for free movie
n Saturday, July 3
Independence Day Celebration, Dayton
n Sunday, July 4
Independence Day
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
n Wednesday, July 7
Preston Community Orchestra night concert, 8:15 p.m., “Fair-ly Nice Shelter”, Franklin County Fairgrounds.
n Friday, July 9
FCMC Golf Fundraiser, 7 a.m., Preston Golf & Country Club
n Thursday, July 17
Community Blood Drive, Preston North Stake Center, noon — 6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome before 5 p.m.
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.
July 2: Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, apple snicker salad, roll, dessert, drink. July 5: BBQ chicken tostada, baked beans, plums, dessert, drink. July 7: Cold cuts w/cheese, carrots & celery sticks, watermelon, dessert, drink.
