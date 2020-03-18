n Mondays

Library activities cancelled until further notice.

n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

Library activities cancelled until further notice.

Rotary Club meeting, cancelled until further notice.

n 1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n 2nd Tuesdays

VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge

n Wednesdays

Library activities cancelled until further notice.

Young Single Adult Institute Class Library cancelled until further notice.

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Winder Ward Humanitarian Group cancelled til further notice.

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Thursdays

Library activities cancelled until further notice.

Adult Institute Class cancelled until further notice.

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n Fridays

Library activities cancelled until further notice.

n Thursday, March 19

Beauty & the Beast, WSHS, postponed until further notice.

nThursday, March 19

Class on Alzheimer’s disease postponed until further notice.

n Sunday, March 22

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints services to be held at homes of members.

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

Friday, March 20: Lil’ Cheddar meat loaf, twice baked potatoes, salad, roll, milk. Monday, Mar. 23: Beef stew, salad, roll, milk, cheese. Wednesday, Mar. 25: Egg roll bowl, pineapple fluff, bread, yogurt, milk.

