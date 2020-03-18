n Mondays
Library activities cancelled until further notice.
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Library activities cancelled until further notice.
Rotary Club meeting, cancelled until further notice.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
Library activities cancelled until further notice.
Young Single Adult Institute Class Library cancelled until further notice.
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Winder Ward Humanitarian Group cancelled til further notice.
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Library activities cancelled until further notice.
Adult Institute Class cancelled until further notice.
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Library activities cancelled until further notice.
n Thursday, March 19
Beauty & the Beast, WSHS, postponed until further notice.
nThursday, March 19
Class on Alzheimer’s disease postponed until further notice.
n Sunday, March 22
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints services to be held at homes of members.
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
- To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
Friday, March 20: Lil’ Cheddar meat loaf, twice baked potatoes, salad, roll, milk. Monday, Mar. 23: Beef stew, salad, roll, milk, cheese. Wednesday, Mar. 25: Egg roll bowl, pineapple fluff, bread, yogurt, milk.
