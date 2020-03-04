n Mondays

Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices

BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.

n 1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n 2nd Tuesdays

VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge

n Wednesdays

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Winder Ward Humanitarian Group meets, 11 a.m — 3 pm., Winder Ward building. Light luncheon served.

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n Fridays

Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Sunday, March 8

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston.

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.

n Wednesday, March 4

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 4-6 p.m., Oakwood Elementary Cafeteria. Public invited

Wheelchair Basketball Fund-raiser for DDA, 6 p.m., Elwell Gymnasium, Dayton.

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

Friday, March 6: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, roll, milk. Monday, Mar. 9: Chicken salad sandwich, potato chips, fresh vegetables, five prunes, bread, string cheese milk. Wednesday, Mar. 11: Mock Chicken Almond, Snickers apple salad, roll, milk.

