n Sunday, May 10, Mother's Day
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints services are held at homes of members.
Grace Fellowship Church: Sunday worship services are cancelled until further notice. Live-streamed services can be found at www.prestongrace.com (click the “Go to Live Stream” button) or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday worship service is cancelled until further notice. To receive weekly Biblical messages, contact Pastor Noel Adams at utahnoel@gmail.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
- To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages, take-out/delivery only
Friday, May 15: Meatballs, baked potato, Pistachio Fluff Salad, roll, drink, dessert. Monday, May 18: Cold cuts with cheese, carrots and celery, fruit, drink, dessert. Wednesday, May 20: Hot dogs with potato, fruit, roll, drink and dessert.
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com