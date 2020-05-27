n Sunday, May 31
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services are held at homes of members.
Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship service at 10:45 a.m. at 16 North State Street, Preston. Rows of chairs are spaced six feet apart — social distancing is observed. There will be no Children’s Church held but packets for them to take home will be available. The service is also live-streamed on their website at www.prestongrace.com (click the “Go to Live Stream” button) or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service continues to be cancelled until further notice. To receive weekly Biblical messages, contact Pastor Noel Allen at utahnoel@gmail.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass, call 208 547-3200 to see if they are gathering, 302 East Oneida, Preston.
n Sunday, June 8
Franklin County Republican Committee Reorganization meeting, 6 p.m., Lions Shelter, Preston City Park
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages, take-out/delivery only
Friday, May 29: Lil’ Cheddar Meatloaf,creamed peas and potato, pineapple pretzel fluff, roll, drink, dessert. Monday, June 1: Taco Salad, watermelon, roll, drink, dessert. Wednesday, June 3: chicken roll-ups, peas & carrots, applesauce, drink and dessert.
