n Tuesdays

Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station

Larsen-Sant Library Virtual BFF Club Meeting, after school, on the library Facebook page

n Thursdays

Pre-School Virtual Story Time, noon, Library Facebook page

n Thursday, May 6

”Ancestry DNA ThruLines,” 7 p.m., via Zoom. Register at prestonfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com

n Sunday, May 9

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com

To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net

n Monday, May 10

Preston City Council Meeting, 5 p.m., City offices and via Facebook.

Franklin County Commissioners Meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House

n Tuesday, May 18

Bond election for County Court House addition

n Wednesday, May 19

Preston School District Board meeting, 7 p.m., Preston district offices

West Side School District Board meeting, 7 p.m., WS district offices

n Thursday, May 20

That Famous Preston Night Rodeo tickets go on sale

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.

Friday, May 7: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, fruit salad, roll, dessert and drink. Monday, May 10: Tater Tot Casserole, corn, fruit salad, bread, dessert and drink. Wednesday, May 12: Tin Foil Salad, grapes roll, dessert and drink.

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com

