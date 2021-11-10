Tuesdays
Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station
BFF Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Thursdays
Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building.
Fridays
LEGO Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, Nov. 11
• Community Blood Drive, 12 — 6 p.m., Preston North Stake Gym. Walk-ins are welcome before 5 p.m. Schedule at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
• Preston Idaho Family History Center classes on FamilySearch via Zoom. Family Tree Lesson 1 “Overview, Terms, Navigation,” Let’s get Our Feet Wet; 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, Nov. 14
• Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
• Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail,.com
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
MONDAY, Nov. 15
• Preston Idaho Family History Center classes on FamilySearch via Zoom. Family Tree Lesson 2
“Hints, Adding, Editing Information, Cite Sources Digging into your Family Tree,” 10:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 16
• Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
• Rotary Club meets, noon, Franklin County Fire Station
• BFF Club Meeting, 4:00 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17
• MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, Nov. 18
• Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
• Great Reads for Girls, A Long Walk to Water, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
• Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
• Preston Idaho Family History Center classes on FamilySearch via Zoom. Family Tree Lesson 2: “Hints, Adding, Editing Information, Cite Sources Digging into your Family Tree,” 7:30 p.m.
• John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m., Franklin County Extension Building, 561 West Oneida. Featured speaker Bryan Smith, challenger to Rep. Simpson in Idaho’s Second Congressional District.
FRIDAY, Nov. 19
• Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Saturday, Nov. 27
• Festival of Lights, 5-6 p.m.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU
Open to all ages. Delivery available. Dining room open.
Nov. 12: Honey ham, Au Gratin potatoes, 7-Up lime jello salad, roll, dessert, drink. Nov. 15: Chef salad, orange, roll, dessert, drink. Nov. 17: Corn chowder, ham sandwich, mango, bread, dessert, drink. Nov. 19: Thanksgiving Meal: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit salad, roll, dessert, drink. Contact information: 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
