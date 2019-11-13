n Mondays
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Sunday, Nov. 17
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Meetings in several locations in Franklin County at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Face-to-Face broadcast for children, youth, parents and youth leaders with Elder Gerritt W. Gong of the quorum of the Twelve. Discussion to focus on new children and youth program.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com
n Thursday, Nov. 14
Nutckracker, Worm Creek Opera House, 7 p.m.
Cook’s Pan Sale, 3-7 p.m., Oakwood Elementary
n Friday, Nov. 15
Nutckracker, Worm Creek Opera House, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Nov. 16
Nutckracker, Worm Creek Opera House, 7 p.m.
Cook’s Pan Sale, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m., Oakwood Elementary
n Tuesday, Nov. 19
Jackie Alvord speaks on SE Idaho history, Larsen-Sant Library, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Nov. 30
Festival of Lights Celebration, Preston: Variety Show, PHS, 12:15; Bed Race, State Street, 3 p.m.; Santa, State Street, 1 p.m.; Free Movie, Worm Creek Opera House, 4 p.m.; Live Entertainment, State Street, 6 p.m.; Fireworks & Grand Lighted Parade, State Street, 6:30 p.m.
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
Friday Nov 15: Beef pot roast, potatoes and carrots, tossed green salad, raspberry cream cheese bits, whole wheat bread, milk. Monday Nov 18: Corn chowder, ham sandwich, peaches, cottage cheese, dessert, milk.Wednesday Nov 20: Taco salad with hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese, NJello-o Salad with fruit, roll, dessert and milk.
