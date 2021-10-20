Support Local Journalism

n Tuesdays

Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station

BFF Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Wednesdays

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Thursdays

Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building.

n Fridays

LEGO Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Thursday, Oct. 21

Great Reads for Girls (Fairest of them All), 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Friday, Oct. 22

Hirschi Haunted Hollow, 7 p.m.

n Saturday, Oct. 23

Hirschi Haunted Hollow, 7 p.m.

n Sunday, Oct. 24

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School: 10 a.m., Sermon: 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Pastor Shannon Newswanger, 208-840-0941. All meetings open to the public.

To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net

n MONDAY, Oct. 25

Pumpkin contest entries due at Larsen Sant Library, 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

n Thursday, Oct. 28

Great Reads for Girls (Fairest of them All), 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Friday, Oct. 29

Winner of Library Pumpkin Contest announced, 11 a.m.

Preston City Downtown Trick or Treat, 4:30-6:30, State Street

n Saturday, Oct. 30

Larsen-Sant Library Trick or Treat, 2-4 p.m.

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.

Oct. 15: Taco salad, raspberry cream cheese bites, dessert, drink. Oct. 18: Biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns, cinnamon apple nut salad, dessert, drink. Oct. 20: Chili, celery stick w/cheese, pears, roll, dessert, drink.

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com

