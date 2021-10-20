Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building.
n Fridays
LEGO Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Thursday, Oct. 21
Great Reads for Girls (Fairest of them All), 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Friday, Oct. 22
Hirschi Haunted Hollow, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Oct. 23
Hirschi Haunted Hollow, 7 p.m.
n Sunday, Oct. 24
Story continues below video
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School: 10 a.m., Sermon: 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Pastor Shannon Newswanger, 208-840-0941. All meetings open to the public.
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
n MONDAY, Oct. 25
Pumpkin contest entries due at Larsen Sant Library, 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
n Thursday, Oct. 28
Great Reads for Girls (Fairest of them All), 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Friday, Oct. 29
Winner of Library Pumpkin Contest announced, 11 a.m.
Preston City Downtown Trick or Treat, 4:30-6:30, State Street
n Saturday, Oct. 30
Larsen-Sant Library Trick or Treat, 2-4 p.m.
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.