n Mondays
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Wednesday, Oct 16
Book and Cookie night at the Larsen-Sant Library, 4-6 p.m.
n Oct. 16-30, except Sundays
Corn Walk Alley, 700 N, 800 W., Preston
n Oct. 17
The Lion King, Jr., Dahle Fine Arts Center, 7 p.m.
n Oct. 18
The Lion King, Jr., Dahle Fine Arts Center, 5:30 p.m.
n Oct. 19
The Lion King, Jr., Dahle Fine Arts Center, 7 p.m.
n Sunday, Oct. 20
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Meetings in several locations in Franklin County at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com
n Thursday, Oct. 31
John Birch Society Open House, 7:30 p.m., Franklin County Extension Office, 561 W. Oneida, Preston.
n Saturday, Nov. 2
Festival of Lights Candlelight Dinner, 5 & 7 p.m., Robinson Building
n Thursday, Nov. 14
Cook’s Pan Sale, 3-7 p.m., Oakwood Elementary
n Saturday, Nov. 16
Cook’s Pan Sale, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m., Oakwood Elementary
n Saturday, Nov. 30
Festival of Lights Celebration, Preston: Variety Show, PHS, 12:15; Bed Race, State Street, 3 p.m.; Santa, State Street, 1 p.m.; Free Movie, Worm Creek Opera House, 4 p.m.; Live Entertainment, State Street, 6 p.m.; Fireworks & Grand Lighted Parade, State Street, 6:30 p.m.
n Oct. 1, 2020
All U.S. Citizens required to have a Star Card or passport to board airlines anywhere in the Untied States.
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
