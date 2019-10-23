n Mondays

Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices

BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.

n1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n 2nd Tuesdays

VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge

n Wednesdays

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n Fridays

Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Oct. 23-30, except Sundays

Corn Walk Alley, 700 N, 800 W., Preston

n Sunday, Oct. 27

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Meetings in several locations in Franklin County at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.

To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com

n Thursday, Oct. 31

John Birch Society Open House, 7:30 p.m., Franklin County Extension Office, 561 W. Oneida, Preston.

n Saturday, Nov. 2

Festival of Lights Candlelight Dinner, 5 & 7 p.m., Robinson Building

n Thursday, Nov. 14

Cook’s Pan Sale, 3-7 p.m., Oakwood Elementary

n Saturday, Nov. 16

Cook’s Pan Sale, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m., Oakwood Elementary

n Saturday, Nov. 30

Festival of Lights Celebration, Preston: Variety Show, PHS, 12:15; Bed Race, State Street, 3 p.m.; Santa, State Street, 1 p.m.; Free Movie, Worm Creek Opera House, 4 p.m.; Live Entertainment, State Street, 6 p.m.; Fireworks & Grand Lighted Parade, State Street, 6:30 p.m.

n Oct. 1, 2020

All U.S. Citizens required to have a Star Card or passport to board airlines anywhere in the Untied States.

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

Friday Oct 25: HALLOWEEN PARTY — finger foods.

Monday Oct 28: Pizza w/pepperoni & sausage, corn, grapes, garlic bread, dessert, milk.

Wednesday Oct 30: Broccoli & cauliflower soup, chicken ranch wraps, apricots, dessert, milk.

