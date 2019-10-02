n Mondays
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Saturday, Oct. 5
Pheasants Forever Youth Hunt, east of Franklin County Landfill
n Sunday, Oct. 6
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd: Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. All members of the Church are invited to participate in the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church. The General Authorities of the Church will deliver messages of inspiration and guidance in five sessions: The general women’s session for sisters ages eight and older will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. mountain daylight time. The general sessions for individuals and families will be Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will be broadcast on television, radio and internet at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com
n Thursday, Nov. 14
Cook’s Pan Sale, 3-7 p.m., Oakwood Elementary
n Saturday, Nov. 16
Cook’s Pan Sale, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m., Oakwood Elementary
n Oct. 1, 2020
All U.S. Citizens required to have a Star Card or passport to board airlines anywhere in the Untied States.
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
Friday, Oct 4: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, snicker and apple salad, whole wheat bread, milk.
Monday, Oct 7: Mock chicken almond casserole, creamed green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert, milk.
Wednesday, Oct 9: Tin foil dinners w/hamburger patty, potatoes, carrots & onions, cottage cheese w/pears, whole wheat bread, dessert, milk.
