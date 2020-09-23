n Tuesdays
Larsen Sant Library Virtual BFF Club Meeting, after school, on the library Facebook page
n Thursdays
Pre-School Virtual Story Time, noon, Library Facebook page
n Wednesday, Sept. 23
Preston John Birch Society (JBS) Meeting, 7–8 p.m, County Extension Bldg, 561 W. Oneida, Preston
n Thursday, Sept. 24
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston LDS Institute
n Saturday, Sept. 26
Christmas basket canned food drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 100 West Oneida, Preston
n Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Social distancing is observed. Children’s Church packets are available. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): New pastor, 2 p.m. Mass, social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, call 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held on limited basis and in members’ homes according to stake guidelines.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m., Preston City Park, 249 North State Street, Preston. Bring your own chairs and coffee. To receive weekly Biblical messages, contact Pastor Noel Allen at utahnoel@gmail,.com
n Saturday, Oct. 3
Senior Center Navajo Taco Fund-raiser, 64 W. First South, Preston, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages, take-out/delivery only
Friday, Sep. 25: Chicken fried steak, potatoes & gravy, orange dream fruit salad, roll, dessert, drink. Monday, Sep. 28: Walking taco casserole, 7-Up lime Jell-O salad w/pineapple, roll, dessert, drink. Wednesday, Sep. 30: unavailable at press time.
