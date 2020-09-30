n Tuesdays
Larsen Sant Library Virtual BFF Club Meeting, after school, on the library Facebook page
n Thursdays
Pre-School Virtual Story Time, noon, Library Facebook page
n Thursday, Oct. 1
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston LDS Institute
n Saturday, Oct. 3
Senior Center Navajo Taco Fund-raiser, 64 W. First South, Preston, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
n Sunday, Oct. 4
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m., Preston City Park, 249 North State Street, Preston. Bring your own chairs and coffee. To receive weekly Biblical messages, contact Pastor Noel Allen at utahnoel@gmail.com
Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Social distancing is observed. Children’s Church packets are available. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): New pastor, 2:00 P.M. Mass, social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, call 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its 190th Semiannual General Conference, October 3-4, 2020. This digital-only conference will be streamed live on broadcasts ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Sessions are also available via Gospel Library, the Latter-day Saints Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels. The conference will consist of five sessions broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square: morning sessions 10 a.m. and afternoon sessions at 2 p.m. A women’s session for all women and young women ages 11 and older will be held Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages, dine-in and delivery available
Friday, Oct. 2: BBQ spare ribs, baked potato, green beans, roll, dessert and milk. Monday, Oct. 5: Beef & broccoli, Hawaiian Marsh Salad, roll, dessert and milk. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicken Chow Mein, prunes, roll, dessert and milk.
