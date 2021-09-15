Support Local Journalism

n Tuesdays

Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station

Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library

n Sunday, Aug. 19

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net

n Thursday, Sept. 16

Eric Allred explains career technical education at PHS, sponsored by JBS, Preston City Hall, 7 p.m. Public invited.

”Quick tips for successful searching on Google” by Gayle Porter via Zoom, at 10:30 a.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com

n Monday, Sept. 20

”How Google can help you in your family history” by Bruce Dunn and Gayle Porter at 10:30 a.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com

n Thursday, Sept. 23

”How Google can help you in your family history” by Bruce Dunn and Gayle Porter at 7:30 p.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com

n Monday, Sept. 27

”Questions and Answers about Google” by Bruce Dunn, 10:30 a.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com.

n Thursday, Sept. 30

”Questions and Answers about Google” by Bruce Dunn, via Zoom, 7:30 p.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.

Sept. 17: Pork chops, green beans, raspberry peach cheesecake salad, roll, dessert, drink. Sept. 20: Cold cut’s w/cheese, carrots & celery sticks, banana, dessert, drink. Sept. 22: Chicken roll ups, brussel sprouts, applesauce, roll, dessert, drink.

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com

