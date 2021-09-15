Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library
n Sunday, Aug. 19
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
n Thursday, Sept. 16
Eric Allred explains career technical education at PHS, sponsored by JBS, Preston City Hall, 7 p.m. Public invited.
”Quick tips for successful searching on Google” by Gayle Porter via Zoom, at 10:30 a.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
n Monday, Sept. 20
”How Google can help you in your family history” by Bruce Dunn and Gayle Porter at 10:30 a.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
n Thursday, Sept. 23
”How Google can help you in your family history” by Bruce Dunn and Gayle Porter at 7:30 p.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com