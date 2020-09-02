n Tuesdays
Pre-School Virtual Story Time, noon, Library Facebook page
n Thursdays
Larsen Sant Library Virtual BFF Club Meeting, after school, on the library Facebook page
n Thursday, Sept. 3
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., LDS Institute at PHS
n Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): New pastor, 2:00 P.M. Mass, social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, call 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held on a limited basis meeting and in members’ homes according to stake guidelines.
Grace Fellowship Church meets for worship services at 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Social distancing is observed. Children’s Church packets are available. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m., Preston City Park, 249 North State Street, Preston. Bring your own chairs and coffee. To receive weekly Biblical messages, contact Pastor Noel Allen at utahnoel@gmail,.com
n Thursday, Sept. 10
Preston Community Blood Drive, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., North Stake Center
Flick-nic, 8 p.m., Benson Park
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages, take-out/delivery only
Friday, Sep. 4: Honey ham, au gratin potatoes, raspberry vanilla Jell-O salad, roll, dessert, drink. Monday, Sep. 7: Chef salad, pears w/cottage cheese, dessert, drink. Wednesday, Sep. 9: Dorito chicken salad, tossed green salad, fruit, roll, drink.
