n Mondays
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
VFW Meeting, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Young Single Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston 3rd/10th Chapel
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston High School Seminary Building
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Sunday Sept. 22
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston.
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com
n Friday, Sept. 20
West Side Homecoming Game
n Wednesday, Sept. 25
Preston Community Blood Drive, 12-6 p.m., Preston Idaho North Stake Center
n Friday, Sept. 27
Preston Homecoming Game
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
September 20: Taco Salad w/lettuce, tomato, onions & cheese, cottage cheese jello w/fruit, roll dessert, milk.
September 23: Cold cuts w/cheese, celery sticks w/cheese, fruit salad, dessert, milk.
September 25: Chicken Chow Mein, applesauce, roll, dessert, milk.
