n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
BFF Club 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n 2nd Tuesdays
Preston VFW, 7 p.m., Preston Elks, north entrance.
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Summer Reading 10:30 a.m., Benson Park
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Sunday Aug. 4
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston.
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com
n Aug. 1-3
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Parade, 6 p.m., Rodeo 8 p.m.
Sidewalk sale and park vendors, all day
n Aug. 3
OSA Heritage Day, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., 90 E. Oneida, Preston
Bar J Wranglers, 7 a.m., Caribou County Fairgrounds
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
August 2: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green salad, fresh fruit, roll, dessert, milk.
August 5: Chef salad w/turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives & cheese, banana, whole wheat roll, saltine crackers, dessert, milk.
August 7: Pizza, pepperoni & sausage, corn, cottage cheese w/pears, garlic bread, dessert, milk.
