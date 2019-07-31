n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

BFF Club 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.

n 1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n 2nd Tuesdays

Preston VFW, 7 p.m., Preston Elks, north entrance.

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Summer Reading 10:30 a.m., Benson Park

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n Fridays

Lego Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Sunday Aug. 4

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston.

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

n Aug. 1-3

That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Parade, 6 p.m., Rodeo 8 p.m.

Sidewalk sale and park vendors, all day

n Aug. 3

OSA Heritage Day, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., 90 E. Oneida, Preston

Bar J Wranglers, 7 a.m., Caribou County Fairgrounds

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

August 2: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green salad, fresh fruit, roll, dessert, milk.

August 5: Chef salad w/turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives & cheese, banana, whole wheat roll, saltine crackers, dessert, milk.

August 7: Pizza, pepperoni & sausage, corn, cottage cheese w/pears, garlic bread, dessert, milk.

