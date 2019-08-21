n Mondays

Lego Club, 4 p.m. Larsen-Sant Library

n 2nd & 4th Mondays

Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City

Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.

n Tuesdays

Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices

BFF Club 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.

n 1st Tuesdays

Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.

n Wednesdays

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays

Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 3rd Wednesdays

Preston and West Side School Board meetings, 7 p.m., district offices

n Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.

n 3rd Thursdays

Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.

n Fridays

Lego Club, 10:30 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n Sunday Aug. 25

Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston

Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.

To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com

n Monday, Sept. 30 Labor Day Holiday

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages

August 23: Meatballs, baked potato, jello salad w/fruit, roll dessert milk.

August 26: Chicken potpie w/carrots, onions, & celery, peaches, whole wheat roll, yogurt, dessert, milk.

August 28: Lasagna w/hamburger, tossed green salad, whole wheat bread, strawberry shortcake, milk.

