n Mondays
Lego Club, 4 p.m. Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Mondays
Preston City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Preston City
Franklin County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., County Court House.
n Tuesdays
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., City offices
BFF Club 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Rotary Club meeting, noon, FC Fire Dept.
n 1st Tuesdays
Preston Elks Officers meet at 7 p.m.
n Wednesdays
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 2nd & 4th Wednesdays
Preston Lions Club meets, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 3rd Wednesdays
Preston and West Side School Board meetings, 7 p.m., district offices
n Thursdays
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n 1st & 3rd Thursdays
Preston Elks Members meet at 8 p.m.
n 3rd Thursdays
Kiwanis Club meets, 7:30 p.m.
n Fridays
Lego Club, 10:30 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n Sunday Aug. 25
Presbyterian Community Church: Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Noel Adams, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd) Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Services. Multiple wards meet every Sunday at various locations in Franklin County. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., and Young Single Adult Ward,12 p.m., 155 North 200 West, Preston
Grace Fellowship Church, Sunday Worship Service by Pastor Tom Johnson, 10:45 a.m.,16 North State Street, Preston.
To post a church event, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or tegil902@gmail.com
n Monday, Sept. 30 Labor Day Holiday
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to All Ages
August 23: Meatballs, baked potato, jello salad w/fruit, roll dessert milk.
August 26: Chicken potpie w/carrots, onions, & celery, peaches, whole wheat roll, yogurt, dessert, milk.
August 28: Lasagna w/hamburger, tossed green salad, whole wheat bread, strawberry shortcake, milk.
All calendar Items need to be submitted by Friday.
Call 208-852-0155 or e-mail copy@prestoncitizen.com