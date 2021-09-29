The world is full of heroes of whom the public is largely unaware.
One of them is Mary Call, of Dayton, who can often be found transporting and translating for local Latinos and friends.
“She is outstanding, selfless, and service oriented,” said Dal Seller, branch president of the Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the 15 years he has known Call, Sellers has seen her consistently offer a helping hand to people usually unable to pay her for her services.
Translating for them as they navigate public services, medical emergencies and a myriad of other needs, is just something she likes to do. One person at a time, she makes the world a better place.
“She likes to help people and will bend over backward to help them,” said Sellers, who has known her for 15 years. On Sunday, a friend called who doesn’t drive as Mary was heading out the door for church. So she changed her plans to lend a helping hand.
Sellers bought the farm behind Call’s home and tries to watch out for her as she continues to watch out for everyone else. Sometimes, it irritates him that people borrow from her and never pay her back. But she continues to help where she can.
Why? “Because it is needed and people appreciate it,” said Call. “I just smile and try to make their day better,” she said.
Call, a native of Chicago, has lived in Franklin County for 30 years. She came to Dayton, as the wife of Ferris Lindsey Call, who passed away in 1997. The two met as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina. That’s where she gained her love of Spanish and the Latino people.
Now retired from Presto, she lives alone unless one of her nine children or 47 grand or great grandchildren is in need of a place to stay.
“Nobody is paying her to help her fellow man,” said Sellers. For nothing more than funds to cover the cost of gas, she has driven as far away as Las Vegas for someone needing papers from the El Salvador Consulate. In the circles where she continues to make a difference, Call’s name gets around as someone who is willing to help her fellow man. She translates documents, interprets, and helps in any way she can.
“My friend calls me the go-go girl. She says the phone rings and you go,” said Mary. “I’m just trying to make the world a more peaceful place.”