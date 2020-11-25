Police Chief Dan McCammon told the Preston City Council recently, that his department has been “really quite busy.”
For example, a year ago, the department had 169 calls during the month of October. This year, there were 233 calls, a 38% increase.
Due to the nature of the calls he attributes the increase in demand to the pandemic. There have been more calls for ambulance assistance, “which correlates with the hospital being full, an increase in alcohol offenses, citizen assists, more criminal mischief, drug cases, domestic violence, more family disputes, more juvenile problems, and quite a significant number of welfare checks,” he told the council. McCammon commended his officers for staying on top of the demand.
Cases related to domestic violence are referred to CAPSA, a non-profit domestic violence, sexual abuse, and rape recovery center serving Cache Valley and the Bear Lake area.
“We’ve had some great outcomes with them. They are really great to work with,” said McCammon. “Law enforcement is reactionary — we investigate (a case) and turn it over to the prosecutor. CAPSA follows it through,” he said.
According to the National Intimate Partners and Sexual Violence Survey, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.
Nationally, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes a range of behaviors (e.g. slapping, shoving, pushing) and in some cases might not be considered “domestic violence.” Idaho rates are similar, and domestic violence accounted for almost one third of all violent crime reported statewide in a report conducted between 2007 and 2013.
Nationally one in seven women and one in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner. One in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner. Data is unavailable on male victims.
CAPSA provides free and confidential support services for women, men, and children impacted by abuse. Recently, representatives have been visiting local municipalities to make sure they know of the services they provide, noting that demand for their help has increased by 110 percent over last year.
Statistics from August 2020 show over 1,000 calls from Cache Valley and Bear Lake Valley on the 24-hour support line. That is the primary point of contact for people experiencing abuse personally and any other questions about abuse or the organization. “It has been a huge increase,” said CAPSA representative Bryce Lancaster at a recent Preston City Council meeting. “What is good is that people are aware of us; what is bad is that there are a lot of people experiencing abuse,” he said.
Lancaster attributes the increase to the pandemic. “...what we are seeing is that people are losing a sense of control, whether it be because of the pandemic or economy or some other aspect of their life, so they look for ways to try and make up for that,” he said. “That’s because abuse is about power and control,” he said.
Chief McCammon said all allegations made to the Preston Police Department regarding child abuse are investigated by his officer and encourages the public to err on the side of caution. His officers have been trained to recognize the difference between abuse and when claims of abuse are used by warring ex-domestic partners, he said.
Unfortunately, the way society has responded to the pandemic has created opportunities for abuse to thrive. Sometimes the only out kids have from an abusive home life is going to school.
“Shutting these potential abusers up with their victims gives them more power over their victim because kids can’t leave the house,” said McCammon. Masks can hide signs of abuse.
“The worst thing anyone can do if they think abuse is going on is to not report it. If you see or suspect something report it,” he said. “The unfortunate part of law enforcement in dealing with child abuse is that we are reacting to it after the fact all too often.”
The best way to prevent abuse, said McCammon, is within the family unit, through education and providing parents and caregivers with the tools needed to stop abuse and neglect.
“Not all abusive parents or guardians intentionally harm their children. Many have been victims of abuse themselves and don’t know any other way to parent. Others may be struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse problems,” states HelpGuide.org.
And while abused children are more likely to repeat the cycle as adults, unconsciously repeating what they experienced as children, having been the victim is also a great motivator to protect their own children from abuse.