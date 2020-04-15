Everyone who attended the Franklin City Council meeting on April 8, contributed via teleconferencing.
Mayor Todd Hawkes invited candidate for county sheriff, Mike Wilson, to present his platform to the council concerning issues facing Franklin‘s current law enforcement coverage. Wilson, a 24-year law enforcement veteran from Clinton, Utah, and former resident of Franklin, is challenging incumbent Dave Fryar on the May 19 ballot. All votes cast in this election will be through absentee balloting. Voters may cast an absentee ballot at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/ Those who need to register first may do so at idahovotes.gov.
Dates for the city's spring clean up include April 24-May 4. A dumpster will be available next to the city shop. Green wastes will be picked up in front of residences in the north and east areas of Franklin between April 28 - 29. April 30 - May 1 will be the days green waste will be collected on the south and west end of town.
The annual Fair Housing Proclamation was presented and passed. Its renewal guarantees that there is no discrimination for housing in Franklin city.