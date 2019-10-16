2019 candidate thoughts
Franklin County Fire District
What is your vision for the fire district over the next four years.
Brian Checketts - To maintain a strong relationship with the other emergency response agencies in our county.
Dave Kerr - I want to continue building a strong inter-agency working relationship with all other county agencies and maintain a high level of trained personnel as we meet the growing needs of Franklin County.
Fred Titensor - 1- provide exceptional fire protection to all those that reside in our county.
2- with our existing fire volunteers to make sure that we have adequate volunteers to serve our community. Make sure our volunteers are adequately trained and properly supported with the necessary equipment to safely and effectively do their job.
3- provide detailed review and strict fiscal oversight to the fire district budget.
What do you think are the main issues facing your community right now? and, in the future?
Brian Checketts - I don’t know that there are many issues related to the Fire District, but our community is growing so we need to grow with the community so we can provide the best fire protection and emergency response as possible.
Dave Kerr - I see two major issues that will need to be addressed very soon. First, there is the issue of addressing growth while being fiscally responsible. This is always a difficult challenge.
The second issue is equally tough. This wonderful community has in large part been built on the backs of volunteers. That is one of the strengths that makes us a close-knit community. The rub is because there are fewer who are able to leave their job at a moments notice to share their training and talents as we serve people in their time of great need.
Fred Titensor - Franklin County is at a critical juncture over the next 10 years. We have seen significant growth in the south end of Cache Valley. We have to be prepared to deal with growth as it moves towards our county. The real challenge is being prepared for those growth challenges without overburdening our existing tax base.
What is your plan to handle those issues?
Brian Checketts - ... we need to grow with the community so we can provide the best fire protection and emergency response as possible.
Dave Kerr - Create a larger group of trained 'professional' volunteers by reaching out to local business owners, families and neighbors. I don't mean to imply it will be fun, (even though it can be at times) but as volunteers work side by side in difficult situations, they develop new friendships and a higher sense of self worth. This is contagious and more people will want to join the ranks and serve others.
Fred Titensor - The most effective way is to keep our existing house in order. If we keep our finances, support staff, and infrastructure in place then we don't have to play catch up years later when we need resources and we can't access them. This can be a vicious cycle that can be prevented with proper planning.
Why should the public vote for you?
Brian Checketts - Answer not provided.
Dave Kerr - I served as a volunteer firefighter for 28 years. I have been an EMT for over 40 years. (I am currently on medical leave). I was in the first advanced EMT class. I have served in leadership positions with the Franklin County Ambulance. I also served as Maintenance and Procurement Officer for 15 years. I love this community!
Fred Titensor - I have served in elected office for 12 years in our community as a trustee on our school board. I have a track record of working well with every board member I have worked with. We often have not agreed, but we have kept the discourse civil and worked as a team to better our community. I am committed to Franklin County. I can work well with fellow fire commissioners and fire volunteers. I am willing to collaborate with everyone. I am very familiar with the process of board governance. I can make sure our community has leadership that is congruent with our values.
City Councils
1. What is your vision for your community over the next four years?
Clifton
Kristin Skinner - Clifton council - We love Clifton for its size, the friendly community, and that we know our neighbors. Growth is good but it needs to be controlled.
David Wand - Clifton council - I would like to see positive planning and involvement in our small community of Clifton, with a focus on creativity and finding our own solutions to future problems, instead of relying on big government for answers. I would also like to help create a few more family-friendly events for our community to enjoy throughout the year.
Tennison Westover - Clifton council - Clifton city has been a great agricultural community for many years. I would want to promote and keep that heritage. Clifton doesn't have to grow to be great, I believe its greatness comes from its small size!
Andrew Clawson - Clifton council- Responses unavailable.
Dayton
Dee Beckstead - Dayton council - Answer not provided.
Stacey Moser - Dayton council - Answer not provided.
Franklin
Dee Burgess - Franklin council - I want to see our community grow responsibly and provide a place for families and businesses to prosper. I believe that we need a good mix of business, housing and green space for the community. Our current council has worked diligently to make decisions that meet the current needs and allow for expansion in the future.
Tauma Noel - Franklin council - Answer not provided.
John D. Packer - Franklin council - More unity, more citizens helping citizens, and more people participating in service projects.
Corey Richards - Franklin council - My vision for the city for the next four years is to get the citizens more involved in the community and to get people to become more aware of where their tax dollars are going.
Marilyn Sanchez - Franklin council - My vision for the community over the next four years is to keep Franklin a safe, tight-knit community that helps one another and pitches in where and when there is a need.
Preston
Mark Beckstead - Preston mayor - My vision for the future of Preston is for this great little community to be self supporting as much as possible. What I mean by that is a vibrant downtown expanding both directions, enough light industry to keep that sector of workers here in town and businesses here that take advantage of our natural resources. All of these things in balance will keep our kids and grandkids here and also help pay for the services our citizens need and deserve. This coupled with affordable housing for those who need it along with providing opportunities for those who want their space to sprawl planned in the right areas will keep that country feel where needed and infill where it makes sense, will keep us balanced and still a wonderful place to live. To accomplish this goal we used existing wages from attrition in the public works department as they have become even more efficient, to hire a city economic development director/assistant planner. We also ended the practice of hiring an outside firm for engineer/city planner services and hired a full time person for this position. The city gets so much more and actually saves tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the year. These two working with the appointed comprehensive plan committee are working on updating the plans for the future.
Tonia Brown - Preston council -My vision is to see that our senior community members can take life with ease instead of worrying “Where do I go now? Can I afford to live in my house?” As far as I know there is only one area for senior housing and being part of the senior/handicap community I know it’s tough on limited benefits.
Brent Dodge - Preston council - As a member of the city council, I want to preserve the love residents feel for our fine community. I want to build on the wonderful traditions Preston is recognized and known for (e.g. the Easter Egg Hunt, the Rotary Fireworks, That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, the Downton Trick-Or-Treat, and the Festival of Lights). I want to be a part of the city’s growth and help ensure its sustainable future.
Daniel M. Keller - Preston mayor - I have always considered myself blessed to have been born and raised in Preston. Additionally, I have been fortunate to have been employed for over 30 years on Main Street in Preston. Additionally my wife Pam and I have raised eight children in this community, who have all attended Preston schools and were involved in civic, recreational, occupational and service activities here. Five of our eight children have obtained stable employment in Cache Valley and I believe that being able to raise our children and grandchildren in this area’s favorable lifestyle circumstances is also a blessing.
My vision for Preston is to work to preserve and enhance Preston’s rural, clean, and safe community lifestyle so that our families, (if they so desire), can also experience the fortunate circumstances my family has realized.
Preston is experiencing unprecedented growth with new residents recognizing all that our community has to offer. Growth is a challenge, and it is important that it is managed in an efficient manner. Growth places demands on our infrastructure, and I believe that it is important that the demands on services are not inappropriately placing strains on our senior citizens or other residents who live on fixed incomes.
Terry Larson - Preston council - I am often approached by visitors or new families to the community about what an amazing community we live in, and how great the people here are. While this has nothing to do with city government, it is something that I hope never changes. As far as my vision for the next four years, I would like to see us continue to improve the streets in town. Some will get by with some minor repairs, or a chip and seal. Others are past the point of repair and will need a total overhaul. We also still have some water and sewer lines that need to be replaced or repaired to get us to a better point with our infrastructure. These things must be taken care of to insure a healthy and safe community.
Brad Wall - Preston council - Preston is a great place to live, work, recreate and raise a family. My vision for the next four years would be to enhance those very things that already make this a great community. The seeds for this vision have already been planted through the actions that I have been a part of during my current term as a council member. Elected officials come and go at the will of the people and as such the impact they have on the future of the community is realized through the policies that they adopt and the staff that they build to carry out those policies. I have been pleased to be a part of a council that has been forward thinking in accomplishing that very thing. We have equipped our public works department with tools that make their jobs safer and more effective. The police officers we have hired are top shelf and well equipped and trained to serve and protect. We have hired top notch staff to assist and carry out the work of engineering, planning and economic development and our city office personnel are doing a great job. Our approach has been to amend current policy and adopt new policy that makes it easier for private and commercial growth while protecting the things that make our city great. I would like to see us continue to update the comprehensive plan which is work that is currently taking place. I would also like to see more community involvement in voluntary service. It is through the service clubs that many great and important activities are carried out, such as the addition of the splash pad and new playground at the city park, the maintenance and upkeep of the public pavilions in the city park, fireworks show, roadside cleanup, feeding the hungry through the community food bank and the Christmas food baskets and the list goes on and on.
Weston
Sarah Layland - Weston council - I am currently ending my two-year term on the Weston City Council this year and look forward to serving the town of Weston for another term. I have enjoyed working with the current mayor and council members. We have battled some tough issues, and I feel that the outcome of these issues has been in favor of the citizens.
Scott Russell Vahsholtz - Weston council - Vision for the next 4 years is keeping Weston's growth under control so we don't out grow the latest water project the city has undergone with the new tank we have in place. Helping the city events coordinator Janie Gundersen-Vahsholtz continue to grow our 24th celebration and Xmas eve with Santa making those events the best they possibly can be every year.
2. What do you think are the main issues facing your community right now? and, in the future?
Clifton
Andrew Clawson - Clifton council- Answer not provided.
Kristin Skinner - Clifton council - The water issue is the main concern right now. We need to get more water so we have enough for the current residents. and, in the future? We need to control the growth so we don’t have this problem again in the future.
David Wand - Clifton council - The biggest issue that Clifton is facing right now is a lack of water to support the community and the families that would like to call Clifton home.
Tennison Westover - Clifton council - I feel that the main issue that we as the city of Clifton are facing is the lack of communication between the council and the community, with information about the topics and time of meetings not being readily available to the public.
Dayton
Dee Beckstead - Dayton council - Our city has no water available for new homes. We need to be careful about how fast we let growth come. We need to keep our small town feeling that we love.
Stacey Moser - Dayton council - Answer not provided.
Franklin
Dee Burgess - Franklin council - One of the main issues we face now and in the future is the water system. It has been a major issue for Franklin and the surrounding communities. We believe that our current plan with the rebuilding of the pipeline to the springs will bring us enough water to last us many years. However, water will always be a big issue if we are growing, so we must be diligent in managing our water resources. Another issue is growth. How do we manage the growth of the city and providing the services citizens want while managing the associated costs? This is an ongoing issue that will always be an issue, so you must think about how the city will look in the future when making decisions that affect the citizens. Do we have the resources and how will we deploy them to the best possible use?
Tauma Noel - Franklin council - Challenges in our community in my opinion are, growth, road issues, traffic control, lack of time from the sheriff’s office without having to pay more money for it.
John D. Packer - Franklin council - Deteriorating sidewalks, road maintenance, communication between citizens and city council members, and community unity. Uncontrolled spending.
Corey Richards - Franklin council - I believe one of the biggest issues facing our community right now is the lack of accountability for both city officials and city employees. In the future I feel strongly that we need to have more transparency, especially as the city population continues to grow.
Marilyn Sanchez - Franklin council - I feel the main issues facing Franklin are too much political bias and bullying towards the community and its citizens. There is too much greed and looking out for oneself vs. looking out for the community and its members who are the backbone of this community.
Preston
Mark Beckstead - Preston mayor - The main issue facing Preston is a very common problem all over the state. This issue is aging infrastructure sewer, water and roads.
Tonia Brown - Preston council - One of the issues I see is school resource officers. Great idea except one of the deputies from the Preston elementary school to the junior high then up to Dayton to West Side. We have another officer who is over Preston High School. I see that we need an officer in each school for the safety of our students and our officers. I am also hoping to continue street striping down East Oneida. Not sure why it stops at First North.
Brent Dodge - Preston council - I believe the biggest problem Preston faces is its aging infrastructure. The city has been mandated to improve and enlarge its existing wastewater treatment plant. Additionally, many of the city’s waterlines are in need of maintenance and repair. I want to find solutions to these problems that are sustainable, environmentally sound, and budget-friendly.
Daniel M. Keller - Preston mayor - I believe that it is important that Preston NOT become a bedroom community which requires most of our labor force to commute for meaningful employment. Most, if not all, similar communities in our geographical area have a downtown business district that is dying. Fortunately, Preston has numerous wholesale and retail businesses that draw residents from neighboring communities in our area.
However, the experimental “main street diet” has been detrimental to Preston’s commerce. Sales tax and fuel taxes are primary revenue sources for city governance, and it is imperative that Preston grow this tax base to be able to appropriately pay down the city’s $3 million in indebtedness and reduce property tax burdens for its citizens.
Terry Larson - Preston council- The construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and secondary municipal water source, coupled with increased residential growth, and stagnant commercial and industrial growth.
Brad Wall - Preston council - The maintenance and expansion of our infrastructure is the biggest issue that we face now and into the future. Most of the water and sewer lines that service our community are aged and prone to failure. Our sewer treatment plant is running at near capacity, but more urgent is the fact that it is out of compliance with DEQ mandates for emission. Our roads are also aging and many are in need of repair and reconstruction. We lack a second source of culinary water to safeguard us in the event of some catastrophic failure of our current source.
Weston
Sarah Layland - Weston council - With the water project almost behind us, I am eager to start other projects to improve our town. I’m looking forward to the remodeling of the old city hall building and want to be a part of seeing that project through to the end. Weston City’s sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and storm drainage systems have been neglected for years now.
Scott Russell Vahsholtz - Weston council - The main issues in our community I hope will be brought to the councils attention throughout the next 4 years directly from our citizens, because I intend to listen to our community and do all I can to keep our town out of as much debt as possible.
3. What is your plan to handle those issues?
Clifton
Andrew Clawson - Clifton council- Answer not provided.
Kristin Skinner - Clifton council - Open communication is key. Regulations need to be set and then they need to be followed.
David Wand - Clifton council - For the water issue, I would tirelessly work with the other members of the Clifton council in finding the least expensive and the least invasive way to increase our city's water supply for our community.
Tennison Westover - Clifton council - I want the public to have access to all the information that the council has if they so desire. I would try to have the meeting times and topics up weeks before the meeting so everyone has a chance to say their input.
Dayton
Dee Beckstead - Dayton council - We have been working hard on funding to drill a new well. I am excited to have water so we can make hookups available again.
Stacey Moser - Dayton council - Answer not provided.
Franklin
Dee Burgess - Franklin council - I plan to continue helping oversee the building of the pipeline, bringing it on board as quickly and efficiently as possible. We seem to be getting more requests for building, and as a council, we need to be aware of the current and future demand on the system so it can handle what the city needs in the future. This was a necessary, but expensive project, so we need to be good stewards of the resources and help maintain them for future use. I would like to see some changes in the growth plan as far as future development is considered to increase the amount of green space required. I think it is necessary to plan for future development of spaces for our children. I will be working on these and other issues with the other council members.
Tauma Noel - Franklin council - I believe the Franklin City council members would be better at communication without bias against each other or management. We have great people in the positions, but I feel we need a change, if only to communicate better.
John D. Packer - Franklin council - Budget for and repair 7 to 10 sections of sidewalks each year. Use more preventative maintenance on the roads. Urge more people to come to city council and advertise dates and times more. Encourage citizens to participate in what I like to call “service with a councilman” project. Closer monitoring of spending.
Corey Richards - Franklin Council - I plan to encourage more community involvement with decisions that are made that affect our citizens. We need better attendance by the public at city council meetings. This allows people to ask questions and gain clarification directly from the city officials that are making decisions and implementing policies that impact citizens of the community. I would like people to be more proactive to better our city.
Marilyn Sanchez - Franklin council - My plan to handle these issues is to listen to the citizens of this community and make changes that benefit everyone, not just one's self. I would like to bring the heart back into the council that governs our amazing community and its citizens. We can't let greed and big city ways take over Franklin. People move to Franklin because of its small town feel and the tight-knit community. We do not need to become a big city within which brings greed and corruption and crime. We need to look out for and represent the entire community of Franklin.
Preston
Mark Beckstead - Preston mayor - A couple of years ago we put an infrastructure committee together and asked them to work with our city engineer and treasurer to identify our main issues and then prioritize them into a five, ten and twenty year plan concerning water and sewer. We also asked them to research and give us ideas on how to meet the needs. This gave us a plan to work from and we are making slow but steady progress towards those goals. As to the roads issue we have put a priority on preventative maintenance as this will save us literally millions and millions of dollars in the future. The council and city treasurer have done a masterful job in budgeting to get as much as possible done so that we can save that money in the future. We have acquired some new equipment that will help our public works department be able to do much of this needed work, again saving the city money.
Tonia Brown - Preston council - I’d like to see a better budget for hiring an officer for each school. Franklin County is down an officer due to transfer to resource officer. Preston Police Department was down three officers but have just hired two new officers and is still down one for resource duty. This would cut down the over time and risk of harm to our officers due to overworking. I would like to work out a plan with Mr. Mayor, the Chief of Police, Sheriff, Preston/Franklin County officers, Road & Bridge, Council members then present to the community of Preston. Would also like to request suggestions from the community.
Brent Dodge - Preston council - As a member of the city council, I plan to enlist the help of the residents, city engineer, economic development director, city employees, community groups and other competent professionals to study the issues we face and make informed decisions that best serve our community.
Daniel M. Keller - Preston mayor - During my 38-year commercial banking career, I have had the opportunity to work with numerous types of businesses located in communities within the five southeast counties of Idaho and assist them in their financial needs. In fact, it has been a privilege for me to assist scores of Preston entrepreneurs in their capital needs. Given my experience, I believe that immediate action can be taken to encourage entrepreneurs to locate and/or expand to the Preston area which will ultimately improve and increase the community’s opportunities and revenue base.
Terry Larson - Preston council- I feel that these four things correlate very closely with each other. It has been mandated by the DEQ that we must build a new waste water treatment facility. It is also critical that we have a secondary municipal water source. This costs a lot of money, and is necessary to do. So where do we get the money? This falls back to the residents and the businesses. The best way to ease the individual burden is to increase the number of residential and commercial tax payers into the tax base. We have been working to incentivize commercial and industrial growth. We need to continue with these because what industry adds to the tax base has a greater positive impact than each individual residence. We need to continue looking and applying for grants to help offset the overall cost to the residents.
Brad Wall - Preston council - Many things have already been done or are in planning stages to address these important issues. We have prudently used our available resources to do much work with the roads, including rebuilding roads that were beyond repair and crack sealing and chip sealing a sizeable amount of our road surfaces. The two transmission water lines from the storage tanks to the distribution system have been replaced over the last 4 years and is nearly all paid for. We are currently waiting for the engineering study to help us determine the correct course of action to remediate the shortcomings of our current sewer treatment plant. The rate increases in public utilities will provide the revenue necessary to finance these much needed infrastructure updates and repairs. Increasing rates on utilities is tough on all of us and is not pleasant but I am in favor of it because we really have no choice if we want to maintain our current standard of living. I am in favor of continuing to research available grant monies to help with these major projects.
Weston
Sarah Layland - Weston council - I would like the help the city to pursue and apply for grants that are available for those purposes (see answer to Question #2).
Scott Russell Vahsholtz - Weston council - There's always issues at hand but I believe our Mayor has done a fine job with the help of the council assuring we have as little debt as possible and keeping our community a safe and wonderful place to live.
4. Why should the public vote for you?
Clifton
Andrew Clawson - Clifton council - Answer not provided.
Kristin Skinner - Clifton council - I am a lifetime resident of Clifton. This is my home. I want the best for Clifton and for the community.
David Wand - Clifton council - Successful leadership requires knowledge, talents, and perspective in every segment of the community. Our community tends to be full of qualified people, but not everyone is available to step up. I am available and willing to serve the community I love. I also have plenty of experience in attending the monthly council meetings, serving at our annual Founder's Day event, and helping with the project of installing the new city welcome sign. I would appreciate the opportunity to serve the community of Clifton, and I would appreciate your vote.
Tennison Westover - Clifton council - People should vote for me because I grew up here and understand the heritage that we have. I don't want our community to become a big city, with lots of laws that limit the great way in which we live.
Dayton
Dee Beckstead - Dayton council - Answer not provided.
Stacey Moser - Dayton council - Answer not provided.
Franklin
Dee Burgess - Franklin council - When you grow up on a farm in Idaho, you learn the value of hard work and how difficult it is to earn a dollar. I have worked hard at doing a good job on the council, while trying to make decisions that are good for the citizens and responsible with their money. I have degrees in finance, management and an MBA with 30 years of experience in business. I understand what it takes to run your own business. I know what it is like to pay a payroll every two weeks, year after year. And, I understand the value of the money you earn, and that the citizens of this community don’t want us wasting their tax dollars. I approach the city’s business as I would my own, balancing providing the required services to citizens without breaking the bank. We need to spend wisely, be fiscally responsible and save wherever we can.
Tauma Noel - Franklin council - I ask for your vote because we can’t go on with the same status quo. We need better communication with our leaders, and as most people who know me, I am an outspoken person and I will do my very best for the city of Franklin.
John D. Packer - Franklin council - Everyone should study out the candidates and see who is best for you. Look at my record and see what I have accomplished or tried to accomplish in the past. Hopefully you will see that I have tried to make the community a better place to live. If so I would appreciate your vote.
Corey Richards - Franklin Council - The public should vote for me because I was employed by Franklin City for nearly 16 years. I have a vast knowledge of the city water and sewer systems as well as the day to day challenges faced by our community. My family has resided in Franklin for over 25 years. I feel it is my civic duty to serve my community in this way given my experience and knowledge.
Marilyn Sanchez - Franklin council - The public should vote for me because I represent this community and the heart of it. I have worked hard for everything I have and all that I achieved. I do not come from money or political power. I am one individual united with this community and the people in it. I am looking out for the underdog, the unheard and wanting to let the community know I will be your voice and I will represent you with heart and will not be silenced by money, greed, politics or bullying. I will represent you the community of Franklin. I want to keep Franklin a great place to live and with the support of the community, I can do that.
Preston
Mark Beckstead - Preston mayor - I feel like this great little city has a bright future and I am excited to be a small part of it. Especially after serving for the last four years I feel uniquely qualified for another four years in this position. I am very goal oriented, ambitious and love working with people who also love this great city. I am grateful to the team we have assembled along with the amazing people who have been with the city for many many years. It's no small thing to be able to draw from all of the experience that exists in every department and great to have new ideas from them along with the newer employees.
Tonia Brown - Preston council - Even though I've lived in the awesome community of Preston for 15 years, I feel that being a part of the senior citizen and disability network of Preston, I've been able to notice the needs that need to be addressed. Other things that I see are the availability to those in wheelchairs in public areas, parking, adequate entry areas to some buildings as well as the inside. For example, the court house. Yes, I've been on the crazy inadequate elevator. I am very excited for the remodel phase of the courthouse coming to Preston. This will help those of us unable to use the stairs. Would also hope to see our police officers and deputies fully staffed in order to protect our schools, our great community as well as these great men and women being safe in all they do. I would be honored and grateful for the chance to serve Preston and would appreciate any suggestions they may have.
Brent Dodge - Preston council - I promise to serve Preston’s citizens and listen to them regarding the issues they perceive. I will be a good steward of their trust, and of the city’s assets and resources.
Daniel M. Keller - Preston mayor - I consider the proper stewardship of community assets and funds not only a primary, but solemn responsibility. Proper stewardship is necessary for a long-term, stable, and vibrant community. I will ensure that city funds are properly budgeted and that all departments will not exceed established budgeted parameters. It would be an honor to serve the City of Preston in the capacity of Mayor.
Terry Larson - Preston council - During my first term as a City Council Member, I have twice been elected to serve as a District 5 Director for the Association of Idaho Cities. This has given me the opportunity to represent The City of Preston and other small cities in Southeast Idaho with a seat on the Board of Directors for the association. The Association of Idaho Cities has a strong lobbying presence during the legislative sessions in Boise. This position gives Preston as equal a voice as large cities when deciding whether to support or oppose legislation. This is especially important on issues that relate to funding, as small cities tend to feel the effects of spending cuts much harder than large cities. I am the only current council member, and only candidate seeking election that has a technical/maintenance background. I feel that it is very important to maintain diversity on the council. In doing so, there are many different views that are expressed when discussing the issues at hand. That in turn helps all of us on the council be more informed of the impact of the decisions that we are making. I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to serve you as a council member, and would greatly appreciate your vote of support for another term.
Brad Wall - Preston council - Serving on city council in a small community like ours is a part time job but carries with it full time consequences. Our issues are no less important to us than the issues facing large cities are to them, but we are expected to face those issues with part time elected officials. I am fortunate to be able to make time to do significant research and form an opinion based on that research, and if elected for another term will continue to do so. I care about and love this community and spend countless hours in the service of it’s citizens, not just as an elected official but even more so as a volunteer citizen servant. I can confidently say that Preston is a better place because of my personal investment of time and energy in it’s behalf and that won’t change whether I am re-elected or not.
Weston
Sarah Layland - Weston council - I have deep ties to the city of Weston and look forward to serving my neighbors and friends again. I would appreciate your vote and can be contacted with any questions or concerns.
Scott Russell Vahsholtz - Weston council - The public I believe got to know more about me with the year and a half or so that I filled Van Woodward's seat when he respectfully and honorably resigned to focus on his business and life, family etc. I made it a point to be truthful and transparent with our community so they could have the piece of mind that I wasn't on the council for PERSONAL GAIN, but there to serve them and them only which is why I'm running again.
Contact information
Brian Checketts brian.checketts22@gmail.com
Dave Kerr 208-851-2288
Fred Titensor 208-852-6399, evenings
Kristin Skinner skinnkris@gmail.com
David Wand 208-244-4170
Tennison Westover 907-343-9199
Dee Burgess 801-520-8488, dee@deeburgess.com
Tauma Noel 208-646-2070
John D. Packer 208-646-2375, thepackerfarm@msn.com
Corey Richards corich69@hotmail.com
Marilyn Sanchez mommachez@yahoo.com
Mark Beckstead 208-221-1277, markb@prestonid.us
Tonia Brown btonia1961@yahoo.com
Brent Dodge 208-252-5010
Daniel M. Keller 208-852-6033, danielmkeller@hotmail.com
Terry Larson 208-406-6895, terryl@prestonid.us
Brad Wall 208-760-7690, wallbjw@gmail.com
Sarah Layland - 208-851-2804
Scott Vasholtz - 435-764-1414
• The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a forum to meet the candidates at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, at the Worm Creek Opera House.
• Franklin City is hosting an evening for its residents to meet Franklin's candidates on Oct. 30.