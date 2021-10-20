“My hat’s off to each one of you,” Mayor Todd Hawkes remarked, as he commended all of the nine qualified candidates seeking election in Franklin on Wed., Oct 13.
The “Meet the Candidate” forum was well attended, with more than 40 citizens showing interest. Acting as moderator, Hawkes fielded questions and directed responses from the group.
Following introductions, Susan Hawkes, who oversees the Franklin Historical properties, opened the discussion by asking how each would make Franklin a Heritage City. The 80-minute meeting covered questions about controlling growth in the city, balancing property owners’ investments and city codes, community connections, communications, and citizen activation. The five men and four women represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, with four newcomers to Franklin, and five long-time residents.
City Council moved into their monthly meeting immediately following the candidates’ open forum. Katie Purser requested a business license to open Musicians in Training, LLC. Working for a company called “Let’s Play Music,” Purser plans to teach music in her home to students ages 7-12, beginning in January 2022. The request was approved by the council.
The Legacy Village Plat was updated to meet the conditions from the September meeting. The only discussion involved the rock recommended on the storm pond lot, clarification of the 10’ roadway, and a question on a fence for enclosure. The council’s approval opens the door for Phase I of construction.
Tyler Gessel came to get his preliminary plat approval for 4F, LLC. The plan includes three apartment buildings with eight dwellings each, and John Packer questioned the one-road access to handle 24 cars. The engineers have approved the plan, so there appears to be no problem. Gessel was given the go ahead.