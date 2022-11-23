Mayor Dan Keller began last week’s Preston City Council meeting with recognition and thanks to the Elks Club both for putting up flags on State Street as they do every year as well as serving dinner to over 100 veterans in two dinner sessions.
“Thanks not only to our veterans, but to the Elks who support our community and the veterans in such a great cause,” Keller said.
Councilman Chris Larsen then reported on the success of the recent Candlelight dinner and silent auction which is the primary fundraiser for the Festival of Lights. He noted that more tables were available than previous years and thanked those on the Festival of Lights Committee who have “worked tirelessly to make last weekend a success and are working tirelessly to make the 26th a success. We couldn’t do it without those folks volunteering their time and efforts to make that happen.” He also thanked the businesses who donated to the silent auction.
The consent calendar was approved, which included an Improvement Bond Refund to Larry Checketts for $16,092, a 50% Cut Permit Bond Refund (2nd final) for Blue Sage 320 in the amount of $417 and an Improvement Bond & 50% Cut Permit Bond Refund to Joe Rich for $15,590 (IB) and $444.50 (CP).
Nicole Nielsen came before the council on behalf of Kevin & Jeniel Blanch, Canson LLC to request a variance to replace the requirement for secondary water in their proposed subdivision with xeriscaping, which would use far less water than traditional landscaping. The request was denied.
Business licenses were approved for David Gordon, 20 South State (The Adventure Zone), Toby Vollmer, 241 Park Avenue (MV Innovation LLC), Arnoldo Montano, 33 West 1st South (El Tapatio LLC), Craig Willis, 29 South State (Willis Orthodontics)and Riley Broadhead, 290 East 8th North (Creating Your Oasis).
John Balls reported that the parks have been winterized and restrooms shut down for the winter and they have erected a flagpole near the dog pound. They have also installed conduit at Craner Field in preparation for the electrician.
Shawn Oliverson reported on an AARP event on Halloween and how The Community Foundation is working with various entities to find grants and ways to improve Preston.
Police Chief Dan McCammon spoke of the recent threat to the schools which was later determined to be a hoax. He noted that the relaxing of laws and legalization of marijuana in the surrounding states is impacting the community and specifically the youth. He hopes parents will discuss drugs and drug use with their children.{/div}
