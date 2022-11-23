Support Local Journalism

Mayor Dan Keller began last week’s Preston City Council meeting with recognition and thanks to the Elks Club both for putting up flags on State Street as they do every year as well as serving dinner to over 100 veterans in two dinner sessions.

“Thanks not only to our veterans, but to the Elks who support our community and the veterans in such a great cause,” Keller said.


