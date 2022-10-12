Do you have an abundance of vegetables, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, or squash ripening quickly and can’t freeze, bottle or can them fast enough?
In case you didn’t know, there is a high-functioning canning facility in Preston located at 61 East 400 South in Preston, Idaho, that can assist you with your fruit, vegetable and meat canning needs, a dry-pack canner, as well as an apple cider press.
The Preston Canning Center, owned by Franklin County, is a full-service cannery where patrons are welcome from anywhere to preserve their food in both wet pack or dry pack processing.
“We are able to process anything, even meat, that patrons bring here to pressure cook them to put in cans and sealed,” said Kevin Olsen, Manager.
The Preston Canning Center was originally located in the Oneida Stake Academy owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When the Church needed more room in the Academy for classes, the cannery was given to Franklin County in 1967 to operate and moved to their present location into a large Franklin County equipment shed.
For many years The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has recommended to its members the importance of long-term food storage to become more self-reliant.
In April 1936, with members affected by the Great Depression, the Church organized a welfare program. LDS Canneries were set up where members could bring their food to properly prepare and pack their long-term food storage into cans at the site. When prepared and stored correctly in a cool dry place at their house, the canned or dry-packed items could last for 30 years or more.
In 2013, the LDS Church announced that some of their on-site facilities that offer self-packaging of dry goods were reduced. Then by 2016, most LDS canneries stopped offering on-site self-canning products. Now the LDS Church provides affordable resources to be more cost-effective to have the food prepackaged and offer items for sale that could be purchased at an affordable price at their non-profit LDS Home Storage Centers. There is an LDS Home Storage Center located at 165 East 2200 North in North Logan, 435-227-0405. They are open T: 2-6 p.m., W: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., H: Closed, F: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday.
While the LDS Church announced that there will no longer be canning done at most of the facilities throughout the country, the privately-owned Franklin County Preston Canning Center is still in operation.
“I remember when the cannery moved out of the Academy to its present home over 45 years ago when I graduated from high school,” said Dirk Bowles, Franklin County Commissioner. “This service is not offered in a lot of places anymore. It’s good to see people still have these skills and want to continue canning their products. A lot of people come to this cannery to continue to have that tie-in with agriculture.”
Bowles and his wife still utilize the services of the cannery where they can chicken, meat, potatoes, green beans, and puddings. Bowles stated that the Commission wanted to keep the County from having to fund the cannery with tax dollars.
“What a good thing the cannery is for the area now to be self-supporting,” said Bowles.
To help it be self-supporting with no taxpayer money used, when Brett and Jody Rasmussen were Managers prior to Kevin and Syd Olsen, they began charging a user’s fee plus pay for the full cost of the cans.
“With the County helping with unexpected expenses such as equipment malfunction repair, it is now self-supporting with the user’s fee. We try to make it pay for itself,” outlined Bowles.
Also, community support by people who have contributed their products, skills and time help maintain the building. For instance, Mike Lower gave the cannery a tank they needed for the salvage price and there were Eagle Scout projects.
“An Eagle Scout tore down the outside wall on the west side, restudded it and put in a roll up-door. It not only improved the looks but made it more useful to get the forklift in and out,” said Bowles. “We want to see the cannery succeed. We appreciate Kevin. He involves his family plus does an excellent job.”
Bowles said that the user’s fee price is $12.50 per day, $30 per season, $1.40 per can (28 oz. and 15 oz. can), #10 cans $1.40. The Dry Pack Canner is available year round by appointment. Cider jugs $2.50, $1.00+/10/#. Prices are subject to change.
Depending on the amount of product that needs to be processed, the patron estimates how many cans will be needed. The cans are marked with a black Sharpie Pen with their given number when they arrive at the canning center, the date, and the product they are canning. The marked cans are rinsed in hot water to remove any dust which may be inside the can.
Olsen started out as a cook then was asked to be the Manager 13 years ago in 2009. He works directly under the County Commissioners Office. As Cannery Department Head, he orders the cans, continues to cook, and trains volunteers. He also meets with groups such as Relief Society women or other organizations to acquaint them with coming to the cannery.
He tells them about the “Cannery Cookbook” that are specific for canning that can be purchased for $6.00 with recipes contributed by people in the area.
“I just like to meet the people and talk with them, especially when they come to the cannery. I have known them for years because of that relationship,” he said.
The Preston Cannery’s first day of operation for the 2022 season was August 1 and will close for the year on Saturday, October 29. The cannery is open Tuesdays and Saturdays by appointment, starting the day at 6 a.m., and closes when the day’s appointments are finished.
Patrons should have products ready for processing, such as cut-up or chopped, in order to save time and preparation mess. There are six people who help cook, work in the office, help the patrons demonstrating the equipment, and guiding them through the safety rules.
“We have volunteers who can direct and help newcomers. Even the patrons next to you are willing to answer questions,” said Olsen. “The more you prepare at home by cutting the vegetables or meat, you can get in and out of here quickly. While you’re waiting for the cans to process, you can read, visit with the other patrons, or go eat lunch nearby in Preston.”
With 1 dry pack canner, 3 steam tables, 8 Retorts with pressure gauge and thermometer, and 5 large kettles to cook soups, stews, sauces, juice, and chili, are handled only by the cooks. There are also 2 apple cider presses.
The product plus spices, sugar, or salt is then placed in the can and when the steam tables are ready, the cans will be placed in the steam tables to bring to temperature prior to putting on the lids and vacuum sealed.
Olsen stresses that almost any recipe can be processed; however, dairy products cannot be. They can be added at home when the cans are opened and ready to eat. Also frozen or partially frozen meat cannot be processed.
The completed processed cans have to be cooled in cold water for an appropriate length of time to avoid spoilage after which patrons can take them home.
“When there are LDS Ward groups or 100 people coming and going throughout the day, it gets crowded. But we can process 1,000 pounds of food an hour,” said Olsen.
This year in 2022, people have come to use the Preston Idaho Cannery from as far away as Ephraim, Utah; Albion, Idaho; Hyrum, Utah; Logan and Hyde Park, Utah, as well as people in the Franklin County area. However, many people who live in the Cache Valley area don’t seem to know about the cannery.
Locally, Lynn Sharp of Riverdale, Idaho, recalled that when she was a child she went to the cannery in Garland, Utah, with her parents since her grandfather raised chickens. When her family moved to the Preston area over 50 years ago, going to the cannery still was a family event where they canned chicken, pork, beef and chili.
“If the meat is already cooked that we had canned, it helps to provide easy-to-make meals,” offered Lynn.
She said her sons go to the cannery to can their deer and elk meat after their hunt. Lynn also grows pumpkins and uses them in baking. She has made applesauce over the years and admits that canning applesauce was a mess for her doing it at the house.
“Having a cannery for personal use always has been a blessing to us,” she said.
Sarah Crouch, of Swan Lake, Idaho, said her sister found out about the cannery and told Sarah about it.
“I’ve been going to the cannery ever since for 15 years with my husband, Joel, daughter, and grandchildren. We all go together to the cannery several times a year,” she said. She has canned chili, chicken pot pie, chicken, pork, beef, to make beef and chicken soup with potatoes, carrots, and celery.
“I still can some things at home like peaches, salsa, and pickled green beans, but the items that take forever, like the meats, I can get several hundred cans all done in one day.”
She has taught Relief Society classes teaching people how to can, and shares a can of food for others to taste.
“Basically going to the cannery helps me to make it the way my family likes it,” Sarah said.
To make an appointment to use the Preston Canning Center canning equipment, call Syd Olsen, Scheduler, 208-705-7172. Volunteers are welcome. To volunteer call Sarah Crouch at 208-339-0443.
