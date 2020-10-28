Domestic violence has increased in Cache Valley since the beginning of the year, Bryce Lancaster told the Preston City Council on Oct. 12. He represents Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA), which serves the Franklin County and Bear Lake area as well as Cache County, Utah.
The organization identifies what needs survivors have and help them meet them. During times of crisis, abuse typically escalates, and the last seven months are no different, he said. Statistics from August 2020 compared to last year reveal a 110 percent increase (over 1,000 calls) on the 24-hour support line, which is the primary point of contact for people experiencing abuse personally and any other questions about abuse or the organization. “It has been a huge increase,” he said. “What is good is that people are aware of us, what is bad is that there are a lot of people experiencing abuse.”
“With a crisis, we see an escalation of abuse because it’s about power and control. So what we are seeing is that people are losing a sense of control whether it be because of the pandemic or economy or some other aspect of their life, so they look for ways to try and make up for that,” he said.
Since the pandemic began, the danger has escalated in long-time abusive situations, said Lancaster. “A lot of them still have networks, but it feels like it comes out of nowhere for them because it is not something they were having to worry about previously,” he said.
Casework for these people has increased 42 percent. Much work to identify the specific needs of whether victims are safe, need housing, a job, etc. are being conducted through Zoom, which has its benefits and challenges. “A lot of clients have found it easier to come in for their meetings because it is at home,” said Lancaster. The needs of these people are changing, so they are having to identify friends and family where they’d be safe, he said.
CAPSA’s emergency shelter has seen an increase of 60 percent. The center operates on a 0% turn away policy, said Lancaster, and is funded by local companies. “If the shelter is full, we make sure they have a place to stay, whether that be in a hotel or what have you. Because of covid we’ve had to spread out in the shelter. We’ve dipped into that “no turn away” fund.
The average for us now is a few days. Before the pandemic the average stay was about a month. People needing help stay until they don’t need service anymore, he said.
CAPSA’s therapy services have increased by 22 percent. “A lot of the people we are helping now are people who are stuck in homes. So if they are unsafe in their homes, that’s a challenge. We are looking for ways to help those people,” he said.
Despite the uptick in services, the situation has silver linings, said Lancaster. “We are seeing that abuse is always underreported, because it is not fully understood at a community level, and because it starts and grows. So we are seeing more of a clear picture of what’s actually going on in the community. Unfortunately, it is escalating quickly and so there are a lot of people that need help, suddenly.” Lancaster requested the council and the public to look for ways to check up on family and friends.
With more people staying home, loved ones, friends and children home from school “are seeing things they wouldn’t normally see, and saying ‘that’s not okay.’ ...Don’t be afraid to call if you need, even if you just have questions,” he said.
Preston City officer Cuyler Stoker told the Preston City Council that local officers have been trained to assess situations to determine if abuse is part of any domestic situation they respond to. They can call CAPSA for the victim, and can take victims directly to the safe house if needed, he said.
“That program is super. We see about a 60 percent increase on people who get help in those situations. We are very thankful for the police and folks who will work with us on that,” said Lancaster.
Elders or children suffering from abuse can also be helped through CAPSA.