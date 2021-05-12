Life flight was called in for a motorcyclist involved in an accident May 7, at the Cub River turn-off and HWY 91.
A red 2007 Dodge Caliber, driven by Linda Dursteler, 73, and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Kristopher Ridgley, 20, both of Preston, collided in the intersection.
No citations have been issued as the accident is still under investigation, however, the role of drugs or alcohol have been ruled out, said Idaho State Patrolman Paul Gilbert.
Ridgley was taken to Franklin County Medical Center by ambulance, then taken by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center. Dursteler and her passenger were also taken to FCMC.
The motorcycle was demolished and the Dodge was driven away from the scene.
On Sunday, May 9, another accident occurred on HWY 91, juts a little further south, at milepost 2.
A Ford pick-up driven by Carlos Sandival was southbound at 60 mph on the inside lane when a Jeep driving by Dani Simmonds slowed in front of him. Due to traffic in the outside lane, Sandival attempted to avoid a collision by turning into the empty northbound land. As he did, Simmonds turned left and the vehicles collided. None of the occupants of the vehicles reported being injured.
Sandival was cited for following too closely. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damages.